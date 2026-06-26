Indian-origin Shankh Mitra named world’s second-highest paid CEO. Here’s what he earns

Shankh Mitra, the Indian-origin CEO of Welltower, has been named the world’s second-highest paid chief executive. Mitra is behind only Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO with a staggering $158 billion pay package.

Shankh Mitra has been named the world's second-highest paid CEO

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Mitra’s compensation package from Welltower, a real estate investment trust specialising in senior housing and healthcare, places him among the highest-paid public company CEOs of the past decade, according to data from MyLogIQ quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

How much does Shankh Mitra earn?

In his role as CEO of Welltower, Shankh Mitra earned $821 million in 2025.

At Welltower, nearly all of Mitra’s compensation — 99% of the total package — came in the form of stock awards. This included a $789 million grant made in October, with the shares tied to the award valued at more than $1 billion by the end of the year, according to securities filings.

This pay package puts Mitra ahead of bigwigs like David Solomon of Goldman Sachs ($119 million) and Nikesh Arora of Palo Alto Networks ($100 million).

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: Top-Paid CEOs Smash the $200-Million Payday) Who is Shankh Mitra? {{/usCountry}}

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Shankh Mitra is an Indian-origin corporate executive who serves as the CEO of Welltower Inc., a US-based real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on healthcare infrastructure, senior housing and wellness communities.

Mitra is originally from Kolkata, India. He later moved into the global finance world, building his career in the US investment industry.

He earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Jadavpur University in India and later completed an MBA in Applied Value Investing from Columbia Business School.

Shankh Mitra’s career trajectory

Mitra began his professional journey at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) before moving into investment roles. He later worked as a senior analyst at Fidelity Investments and Citadel Investment Group.

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Before joining Welltower, he was a portfolio manager for real estate securities at Millennium Management, where he focused on investments in commercial real estate companies.

Mitra joined Welltower in 2016 and rose through multiple leadership roles, including Senior Vice President of Investments, Chief Investment Officer, Vice Chair and Chief Operating Officer.

He was appointed CEO and board member of Welltower in October 2020, succeeding Thomas J. DeRosa.

(Also read: Elon Musk loses trillionaire status as SpaceX stock falls, says money will ‘stop being relevant’ due to AI)