Indian-origin women married to prominent US politicians and the careers they have built

The families of prominent U.S. politicians often attract attention, including for their connections to other parts of the world. Several politicians are married to women of Indian origin who work in fields such as medicine, law and business.

Indian-origin women making their mark in US political circles. (Left: Instagram/slotus, Right: Ro Khanna official website)

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Some have joined their husbands on the campaign trail, while others have largely stayed out of the political spotlight. Here is a look at six women and their backgrounds.

1. Sarah Jukaku

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Psychiatrist Sarah Jukaku is married to Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who won Michigan's U.S. Senate election on November 3, 2026. Born and raised in Michigan, Sarah has family roots in Bhatkal, Karnataka.

She studied at the University of Michigan before earning a medical degree from Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. She later pursued a career in psychiatry and runs a private practice in Ann Arbor. Sarah also supported her husband's campaign, joining him at rallies. Read more about her family background in this Hindustan Times report.

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Sarah Jukaku

2. Usha Vance

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Usha Vance, wife of U.S. Vice President JD Vance, became the first Indian-American Second Lady when her husband took office in January 2025. Born to Indian immigrant parents from Andhra Pradesh, she grew up in California.

A trained lawyer, Usha graduated from Yale Law School and earned a master's degree from the University of Cambridge. She went on to clerk for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Judge Brett Kavanaugh. She also worked at a prominent law firm before leaving her legal career following her husband's entry into the 2024 presidential campaign. Read more about her background in this Washington Post profile.

US Second Lady Usha Vance.

3. Dr Apoorva Ramaswamy

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Dr Apoorva Ramaswamy is married to entrepreneur and politician Vivek Ramaswamy, who contested the 2026 Ohio gubernatorial election. She is a specialist in laryngology, focusing on conditions affecting the voice and swallowing.

A Yale-educated doctor, Apoorva is an assistant professor at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. She has also worked with patients dealing with voice and swallowing disorders following cancer treatment. During her husband's 2024 presidential campaign, she joined him on the campaign trail. Her professional background is detailed on Ohio State University's website.

4. Ritu Ahuja Khanna

Ritu Ahuja Khanna is married to Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, who represents California's 17th congressional district. She has largely maintained a private profile despite her husband's prominent role in American politics.

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Ritu studied at Georgetown University and Columbia University and previously worked as a product marketing specialist for luxury brand Bulgari in New York. The couple married in 2015 and have two children.

5. Priya Krishnamoorthi

Priya Krishnamoorthi is a physician and the wife of Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who represents Illinois in the U.S. House of Representatives. The couple live in Schaumburg, Illinois, with their three children.

Unlike her husband, who has held several public and political roles, Priya largely stays away from the spotlight. Her profession and family details are mentioned in her husband's official congressional biography.

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6. Danielle D'Souza Gill

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Danielle D'Souza Gill is married to Republican Congressman Brandon Gill, who represents Texas. An author and political commentator, she is the daughter of Indian-born conservative commentator Dinesh D'Souza. Her Indian heritage is through her father.

Danielle has also attracted attention in political discussions because of her husband's public comments on immigration and multiculturalism. Her background was highlighted in this Hindustan Times report.