Iran mocks Trump’s war victory claim with Lego-style AI meme: ‘Must be dreaming'

A Lego-style video was posted on social media platform X, depicting Trump asleep while White House officials stand nearby. One official says, “Let’s wake him up,” while another responds, “We can’t do that because the President is thinking of winning Iran in his dreams.”

While Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the “US has won the war,” the Iranian Embassy in Ghana on Tuesday took a swipe at the US President, saying, “He must be dreaming that he defeated Iran. Leave him sleeping.”

Amid escalating tensions in the West Asia conflict, Iran has repeatedly taken jibes at the United States through a wave of viral memes and satirical posts.

The conflict, which began on February 28 with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has now spread across the Middle East, with missile and drone attacks reported in Israel, the Gulf and beyond.

Also read | Iran mocks Trump with 'we've lost the keys' jibe amid Strait of Hormuz standoff

The video has gained traction since being posted and has attracted a large number of users online.

How social media reacted “You guys don’t actually understand how the United States works. You’re not actually at war with President Trump; he’s just a tiny part of it that happens to be loud and obnoxious. Making cartoons and hoping for a miracle sea change is not going to be a winning strategy,” a user said.

“Poor Trump,” another added.

“Lost the keys” Earlier, Iran took a jibe at Trump after his repeated threats over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, joking that they have “lost the keys” to the crucial shipping route.

Iran's jibes come after Trump issued a 'f*cking ultimatum' demanding that Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on its infrastructure.

Trump warned that Iranian power plants and bridges could be targeted if the strait, a lifeline for global oil shipments, is not reopened within his deadline.