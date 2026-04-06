Iran mocks Trump with 'we've lost the keys' jibe amid Strait of Hormuz standoff

In a series of tongue-in-cheek posts, Iran’s embassy in Zimbabwe said it had “lost the keys,” while its mission in South Africa quipped, “Shh… the key’s under the flowerpot. Just open for friends,” mocking Trump’s ultimatum that Tehran must reopen the strait or face severe military action.

Iran has taken a jibe at Donald Trump after his repeated threats over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, joking that they have “lost the keys” to the crucial shipping route.

Trump's ultimatum to open Hormuz Iran's jibes come after Trump issued a 'f*cking ultimatum' demanding that Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on its infrastructure.

Trump warned that Iranian power plants and bridges could be targeted if the strait, a lifeline for global oil shipments, is not reopened within his deadline.

The conflict, which began on February 28 with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has now spread across the Middle East, with missile and drone attacks reported in Israel, the Gulf and beyond.

Iran has warned of “devastating” retaliation if its civilian infrastructure is targeted, while continuing to strike regional targets, including energy facilities and cities. The war has already killed thousands, disrupted supply chains and triggered fears of a wider regional conflagration.

What is happening at the Strait of Hormuz At the heart of the crisis lies the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, through which roughly a fifth of global oil and gas supplies pass.

Since the war began, Iran has effectively blocked or severely restricted shipping through the strait, causing tanker traffic to collapse and pushing oil prices sharply higher.

The blockade is part of Tehran’s broader strategy to pressure the US and its allies, while Washington has launched military operations aimed at reopening the route and ensuring safe passage for global shipping.

The disruption has already had global economic consequences, with energy markets rattled and fears growing over prolonged supply shortages.

High-risk US airman rescue deep inside Iran Amid the escalating conflict, the US military carried out a daring rescue of a downed F-15 fighter jet crew member inside Iranian territory - an operation Trump described as one of the most daring in US history.

The aircraft was shot down over Iran, marking a major escalation as one of the first confirmed US combat aircraft losses in the war. The pilot was rescued quickly, but the second crew member, a weapons systems officer, remained stranded for over a day while Iranian forces searched for him.

US special forces, supported by multiple aircraft and intelligence operations, eventually extracted the injured airman from mountainous terrain under hostile conditions. Some aircraft were damaged during the mission, and others were destroyed by US forces to prevent sensitive technology from falling into Iranian hands.

Trump celebrated the operation publicly, saying the airman was “injured but fine,” while highlighting the scale and risk of the mission.