Iran offers a simple solution to Hormuz Strait blockade: ‘Be polite and…’

As Iranian missiles streak across the Strait of Hormuz and US bombers hit targets across Tehran, a parallel battle driven by wit and humour is raging from Iran’s diplomatic missions around the world. Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically vital maritime chokepoints, serving as the only sea link between the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea. In the latest instance, Iran’s mission in Zimbabwe suggested a tongue-in-cheek solution to the crisis: “Be polite and pass.” France and Spain were the hashtags with it, suggesting that the countries negotiating in peace for a safe pasage were being granted permissions. Track US-Iran war live updates The remark, though humorous, was aimed at the tense situation in the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, which remains largely shut even as US President Donald Trump has vowed to make it operational again and claimed that talks are ongoing. Iranian leadership has repeatedly maintained that the strait functioned normally until the February 28 strikes by the US and Israel triggered the ongoing war.

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One such post from the Iranian Embassy in Pretoria showed the Strait of Hormuz filled with coffins draped in the US flag, with the caption: “The only American thing that can pass through the Strait of Hormuz.” Shipping traffic through Hormuz has dropped sharply since the outbreak of hostilities, with only a trickle of vessels managing to pass. Most of these have been linked to countries maintaining friendly ties with Tehran.