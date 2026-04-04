Iran offers a simple solution to Hormuz Strait blockade: ‘Be polite and…’
Shipping traffic through Strait of Hormuz has dropped sharply since the outbreak of hostilities in Gulf, with only a trickle of vessels managing to pass.
As Iranian missiles streak across the Strait of Hormuz and US bombers hit targets across Tehran, a parallel battle driven by wit and humour is raging from Iran’s diplomatic missions around the world.
In the latest instance, Iran’s mission in Zimbabwe suggested a tongue-in-cheek solution to the crisis: “Be polite and pass.” France and Spain were the hashtags with it, suggesting that the countries negotiating in peace for a safe pasage were being granted permissions. Track US-Iran war live updates
The remark, though humorous, was aimed at the tense situation in the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, which remains largely shut even as US President Donald Trump has vowed to make it operational again and claimed that talks are ongoing.
Iranian leadership has repeatedly maintained that the strait functioned normally until the February 28 strikes by the US and Israel triggered the ongoing war.
One such post from the Iranian Embassy in Pretoria showed the Strait of Hormuz filled with coffins draped in the US flag, with the caption: “The only American thing that can pass through the Strait of Hormuz.”
Shipping traffic through Hormuz has dropped sharply since the outbreak of hostilities, with only a trickle of vessels managing to pass. Most of these have been linked to countries maintaining friendly ties with Tehran.
What’s happening in the Strait of Hormuz
Despite the near-blockade, some maritime movement continues through the narrow waterway, albeit under tight constraints.
A handful of vessels — including three tankers, one co-owned by a Japanese firm — recently crossed the strait by hugging Oman’s coastline near the Musandam Peninsula, according to maritime traffic data, cited by AFP.
In a notable development, a vessel operated by French logistics major CMA CGM became the first Western European ship to pass through the strait.
This came after French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a ceasefire and stressed that reopening the strait depends on an end to the ongoing bombardment.
India has managed to maintain a steady maritime presence. At least eight Indian-linked vessels have crossed the strait since February 28. Pakistan, too, has reportedly negotiated bilateral arrangements for safe passage.
At the same time, Iran is looking beyond the immediate conflict. Tehran is exploring plans to introduce a toll system for ships using the strait — a move that could cement long-term control over one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.