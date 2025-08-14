Is Facebook down? Users swarm X as outage reported in major US, European cities

Many Facebook users across the United States and Europe are facing issues in accessing the social media website on Thursday, August 14, the Independent reported. As per the outlet, many users were unable to access their accounts. Others reported facing issues in accessing business pages or Messenger as well. When they tried to view their account, they met with a message reading, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.” Several people faced issues while trying to access Facebook on Thursday, August 14.(AP)

As per Downdetector, the outage started being reported around 3:45 am EST, and issues were still ongoing as of 8:30 am EST. The website reported that 58 per cent of the issues were reported on the Facebook app. Fifteen per cent of the users who reported problems faced issues on the website, while 28 per cent had difficulties while trying to log in.

Facebook down: Which cities are affected?

As of now, major cities seem to be the most affected by the outage. A map by Downdetector shows US cities like New York, Boston, Chicago, Tampa and Atlanta among the worst-affected areas. In Europe, major cities like London, Glasgow, Manchester, Paris, Lyon and Brussels also reported outages.

Facebook down: How people reacted

Many people slammed Facebook on X (formerly Twitter). One user wrote, “Brilliant can’t log into facebook must be down anyone else having the same issues ??”

“Facebook is being weird this morning so naturally I came to X to check if it was down,” another commented.

One comment talked about how facing issues in Messenger. “It seems that #Facebook #Messenger is having issues. There are a lot of reports of users being logged out of the phone app and are unable to log back in. A message says that they have to update the app or log in via browser, but nothing seems to work.”

Others posted hilarious memes about using X to figure out if Facebook is facing an outage.

Has Facebook issued a statement?

As of now, neither Meta nor Facebook has addressed the matter. Meta’s status page shows no known issues for Facebook or its other products. There is no information on a potential timeline for Facebook to be working again.

FAQs:

Is Facebook down?

Many users in the US and Europe reported issues.

What issues are people facing?

Many reported issues in logging in or accessing their accounts or business pages.

Has Meta issued a statement on the Facebook outage?

Neither Meta nor Facebook has commented on the matter.