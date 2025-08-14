COVID cases on rise in these US states as new variant ‘stratus’ spreads. Here's what to know

COVID-19 cases are once again rising across the United States, and health experts believe a new variant, called XFG or ‘stratus,’ may be to blame. The increase is happening earlier than expected, just before schools reopen, raising fears of more spread in classrooms, Axios reported. The Stratus variant (XFG) of COVID-19 was first detected in January in Southeast Asia,(REUTERS)

The variant was first detected in January in Southeast Asia. The World Health Organization had classified it as a “variant under monitoring” by June, due to its global spread. XFG was given its cloud-themed nickname "Stratus" by evolutionary biologist T. Ryan Gregory.

Experts warn of possible summer wave

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 12 states have much higher COVID-19 test positivity rates than the rest of the country. Arizona is among the worst hit, with a positivity rate above 11 per cent. Other states in the southern US, and along the West Coast, are also seeing cases rise or are likely to rise soon.

Here is the list of states with the highest COVID test positivity.

New Mexico (12%)

Texas (12%)

Oklahoma (12%)

Arkansas (12%)

Louisiana (12%)

Nevada (11.3%)

Arizona (11.3%)

California (11.3%)

Alaska (11.1%)

Washington (11.1%)

Oregon (11.1%)

Idaho (11.1%)

It has been observed that the US faces two distinct waves of COVID, one in the winter and another in the summer, as per USA Today. New variants, peaks in travel and decreasing immunity from prior infection and vaccination can lead to the surge, experts note.

Stratus COVID variant: Symptoms

The symptoms include sore throat, fatigue, headache, fever or chills, cough, congestion or runny nose, shortness of breath, new loss of sense of taste or smell, muscle aches, and nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

Stratus COVID variant: How to stay safe?

People can take simple steps to be cautious, stay home if unwell and immediately get tested if symptoms appear. Wearing masks in crowded and indoor spaces can help as well, Today.com reported. Officials have encouraged people to check the eligibility for updated COVID-19 vaccines or boosters.

"Currently approved COVID-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective to this variant against symptomatic and severe disease," the WHO stated in its June report.

For now, the CDC continues to monitor the situation closely, urging Americans to stay informed and take precautions.

FAQs

Q1. What is the ‘stratus’ variant?

It’s a new COVID-19 variant suspected to be driving recent case surges in the US.

Q2. Which states are most affected?

Arizona and 11 other states have the highest test positivity rates in the country.

Q3. What precautions are recommended?

Stay home if sick. Get tested if symptoms appear, wear masks in crowded indoor areas, and check eligibility for updated vaccines or boosters.