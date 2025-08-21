Laura Loomer's net worth explored as US bans ‘all visitor visas’ for Gazans

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and political influencer famous for her social media presence, is an outspoken and close supporter of Donald Trump. Despite no official role with his administration, she recently shared a video of children arriving in the country from Gaza for treatment, saying they were “Islamic invaders” coming to America. All about Laura Loomer.(AP)

“Why are any Islamic invaders coming into the US under the Trump admin?” Loomer wrote alongside the video shared on X, while calling them a “national security threat.” “We didn’t vote for more Islamic immigration into the United States,” she added.

Within hours, the US State Department announced that it was pausing approvals of visas for people arriving in the country from the war-torn enclave, besides conducting a “full and thorough review” of the matter.

“All visitor visas for individuals from Gaza are being stopped while we conduct a full and thorough review of the process and procedures used to issue a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas in recent days,” read a post on the official X handle of the State Department.

While Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the decision was taken after “outreach from multiple congressional offices,” Loomer took credit for the same on social media and said it was “amazing how fast we can get results from the Trump administration.”

Who is Laura Loomer?

She was born in May 1993 in Tucson, Arizona. The 32-year-old has been a part of US politics as an advocate for Donald Trump, as per The Guardian.

Earlier, she ran for Congress in 2020 and 2022 in South Florida, but was defeated both times. She has been in the spotlight for staging multiple protests, including the time when she jumped a fence of a property owned by Nancy Pelosi. Also, she once handcuffed herself and appeared at X's office after she was banned by the social media platform.

In 2024, Loomer was seen with Trump, then the Republican presidential candidate, as part of his 9/11 anniversary travels in New York and Pennsylvania.

Laura Loomer net worth

According to BBN Times, Loomer has an estimated net worth of $11 million. Her financial portfolio includes a mix of media ventures and political fundraising events. She was earlier associated with organizations like Project Veritas and Rebel Media.

HT.com could not independently verify this information.

