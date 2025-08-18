Laura Loomer attacks Mehdi Hasan over his stance on Gaza, ‘Never seen anything more soulless than a Muslim calling for…’

A war of words has broken out between Laura Loomer and ex-MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan after the latter accused Loomer of being “soulless” and “sociopathic.” Hasan shared a Rolling Stone report about Donald Trump’s administration stopping all visitor visas from Gaza, including those for humanitarian and medical aid, after Loomer posted about Palestinian children being allowed into the United States for medical care. Laura Loomer attacks Mehdi Hasan over his stance on Gaza (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File, @mehdirhasan/X)

The Department of State wrote on X, “All visitor visas for individuals from Gaza are being stopped while we conduct a full and thorough review of the process and procedures used to issue a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas in recent days.”

“It’s amazing how fast we can get results from the Trump administration,” Loomer wrote on X, adding an applause emoji. The post appears to have been deleted now.

Read More | Laura Loomer vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Shocking MAGA war breaks out over 2023 Ye24.com purchase

Loomer previously shared a video showing children from Gaza arriving in San Francisco for treatment. “Why are any Islamic invaders coming into the US under the Trump admin?” she wrote.

Loomer added, “This is a national security threat. We didn’t vote for more Islamic immigration into the United States.”

Mehdi Hasan and Laura Loomer’s feud

Hasan shared the Rolling Stone article which says, “Trump cuts off medical visas from Gaza after Laura Loomer freaked out over a video showing several children being permitted to come to the U.S. for medical care.” He captioned the post, “Imagine how soulless and sociopathic you have to be to see children getting healthcare and going out of your way to prevent them from getting it. The modern pro-Israel, Trumpist conservative movement”.

Loomer quickly attacked Hasan over an old, deleted X post where he had written, “ Make American Planes Crash Again.” Hasan had shared the post earlier after two people died in a plane crash at Georgia’s Covington Airport east of Atlanta. The post sparked outrage, and Hasan deleted it, calling it “poorly worded.”

Loomer shared a screenshot of Hasan’s now-deleted post, and wrote, “You are an Islamic immigrant. If you don’t like the policies of the US, you can go back to the shit hole you came from. Please leave. Nobody likes you. I’ve never seen anything more soulless than a Muslim calling for more Plane Crashes in AMERICA. GET OUT OF MY COUNTRY PARASITE!”

Hasan had, however, previously acknowledged that the post was not in good taste. He said after deleting the post, “I deleted this sarcastic quote-tweet because MAGA and Islamophobic folks are clipping it out of context and trying to ridiculously suggest I’m inciting violence.”

“But this tweet was in poor taste, poorly worded, and has allowed people in bad faith to call me a terrorist, with one New York Post reporter cc-ing the FBI. So I deleted it. Meanwhile, the right wants to silence all journalists while crying ‘a show free speech!’” he added.