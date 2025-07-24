Life-risking efforts of a duo save drowning osprey in heart-touching video: ‘Great rescue’

In an unforgettable act of bravery, a man and a woman jumped into deep water to rescue a drowning osprey, and the emotional moment was all caught on camera. The man comforted the drowning osprey before a woman helped bring it to shore.(@jessicasalmons8/TikTok)

The video was originally shared on TikTok by Jessica Salmons and was later reposted on X(formerly Twitter) by Falconry Finance.

In the video, the bird is seen struggling to stay afloat in a lake. Without thinking twice, the man dives into the water and swims quickly toward the osprey. Despite the clear risks, he carefully guides the bird back to safety.

Ospreys are very strong birds that usually hunt fish near lakes or rivers. It’s rare to see one so helpless, and even rarer to see someone take such a bold step to help.

The rescue:

In the video, the man is seen jumping into the water after spotting the drowning osprey. At first, the bird appears scared and tries to move away, but the man stays calm and gentle. He slowly reaches out, comforts the frightened bird, and carefully lifts it.

When the bird struggles to climb onto the boat, a woman also jumps into the water to help. She gently takes the bird from the man and swims with it to the shore.

X users were moved by how calm and gentle the duo remained, even while dealing with a wild animal in a dangerous situation.

Check out the video here:

Internet reacts with joy:

The viral video was shared on July 22, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 7.5 million views and numerous comments.

One of the users, @Ride4Truth, commented, “I am so invested now. Please tell me the Osprey made it.”

Another user, @TheFav_orite, commented, “In a world that’s filled with AI and fake scripted entertainment, I could watch hours of this, and I think others would agree.”

X users were deeply moved by the video, flooding the comments with praise for the duo's bravery and compassion.