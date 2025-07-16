Rescued leopard swims to freedom, disappears into the wild in powerful video: 'Didn't even rest a bit'

A heartwarming video of a rescued leopard swimming across a river has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), winning hearts across the internet. The leopard, which had recently been rescued and released into the wild, was seen swimming calmly through the water and later running freely in the forest. Moments after rescue, the leopard was seen swimming and running freely in the wild.(@ParveenKaswan/X)

The viral video, shared by IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer Parveen Kaswan, was captured with the help of a monitoring drone.

The drone helped track the leopard to ensure it was safe and heading in the right direction.

Monitoring drones like this are often used by forest officials for wildlife monitoring and anti-poaching duties.

"This leopard was released after rescue, hence being monitored and guided," the caption of the post reads.

Drone tracks leopard after release into the wild:

After the leopard was rescued and set free, a micro drone was used to keep a watch from above. Forest officials used the drone to monitor its movements, making sure the leopard was safe and adjusting well to its new surroundings.

The video shows the leopard running joyfully into the forest after swimming across the river.

More than just a viral clip, the video shows how modern technology is quietly reshaping wildlife protection.

Check out the viral video here:

The viral video was shared on July 12, 2025, and has gained more than 1.2 lakh views since then.

Wildlife rescues like this one are important to save animals from danger and help them return to their natural homes.

Comments were flooded with praise for the rescue team and the heartwarming video.

One of the users, @yusufpore, commented, “Very rare footage because - unlike tigers and jaguars - leopards will not habitually swim across water bodies, unless they have to.”

Another user, @rjfit2022, commented, “Hope the drones are quiet enough not to scare them. It’s amazing how tech is being used for conservation, but sometimes I wonder how animals like this leopard react to being followed, even if it’s for their safety.”

Some users appreciated how technology, like drones, was being used to protect wildlife without disturbing it.