Man asks ChatGPT for health advice, lands in hospital with poisoning, psychosis

A ChatGPT-prescribed diet led a man to poisoning and an involuntary psychiatric hold, People magazine reported. The incident has prompted researchers to flag “adverse health outcomes” that artificial intelligence (AI) can contribute to in today’s time. The unidentified individual started having “auditory and visual hallucinations” and even tried to escape the hospital.(Photo: Adobe Illustrator)

Alarmed at the downside of table salt or sodium chloride, a 60-year-old man recently consulted ChatGPT for a substitute, according to a strange case that appeared in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine: Clinical Cases this month.

While researchers were later unable to retrieve the man’s prompts to ChatGPT, the AI chatbot advised the man to consume sodium bromide, as per People. Soon after he fell sick, the man rushed to a nearby hospital and claimed he had been poisoned. Following a blood report, the doctors at the hospital immediately transferred him to a telemetry bed for inspection.

Also Read: OpenAI’s Rocky GPT-5 Rollout Shows Struggle to Remain Undisputed AI Leader

Man became paranoid of water

As his health deteriorated, the person revealed he had taken dietary advice from ChatGPT and consumed sodium bromide. Although the 60-year-old was “very thirsty”, doctors found him to be “paranoid about water.”

After he started having “auditory and visual hallucinations,” the man ran amok and tried to escape, which ultimately forced the hospital staff to place him on an involuntary psychiatric hold. He was finally discharged after three weeks of treatment.

Also Read: ChatGPT model picker returns as GPT-5 rollout faces user feedback

The US Centers for Disease Control informs that bromide can be used in agriculture or as a fire suppressant. While there are no available cures for bromine poisoning, survivors are likely to battle with long-term effects.

FAQs:

1. Should I consult with AI for medical purposes?

Since researchers have found consultation with AI on several topics can lead to “promulgating decontextualized information,” you should always visit a licensed doctor for medical purposes.

2. What is sodium bromide?

Sodium bromide is an inorganic compound that resembles table salt. It can cause headaches, dizziness and even psychosis.

3. What happened to the man who took sodium bromide after talks with ChatGPT?

The man, who took sodium bromide after consultation with ChatGPT, suffered from paranoia and auditory and visual hallucinations.

4. Are there cures for bromine poisoning?

There are no available cures for bromine poisoning.