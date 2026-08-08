Mercedes driver alleges she had ‘half metallic AMG logo burned onto her skin’, sues car maker

A woman posted a series of videos on social media alleging that the metallic AMG logo on her Mercedes heated up in the sun and burned her skin. She further stated that she has filed a lawsuit against the car manufacturer.

Snippets from a video of a woman alleging the AMG logo burned her. (Instagram/@karinabath)

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“What are we going to do about this,” Karendeep "Karina" Bath wrote on Instagram. In a video, she claimed she was out for lunch with her friend while her car was parked outside.

Once she entered her car, she screamed as something hurt the bare skin on her shoulder. She alleged that she later realised it was because of the metallic logo on her seat, which left a mark.

In another video, she shared that a law firm had reached out to her and offered her the opportunity to be a plaintiff in a class action lawsuit it was filing against Mercedes over similar allegations.

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Mercedes drivers sue the company?

{{^usCountry}} A lawyer, Rob Freund, shared a screenshot of a legal document on X, which purportedly shows a class action suit filed against the car manufacturer. It reads, “This class action arises from a dangerous and undisclosed design defect in certain Mercedes-AMG vehicles: a raised metallic AMG logo badge positioned on the driver's and front-passenger seats in an area reasonably expected to contact an occupant's upper back, neck, or shoulder.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A lawyer, Rob Freund, shared a screenshot of a legal document on X, which purportedly shows a class action suit filed against the car manufacturer. It reads, “This class action arises from a dangerous and undisclosed design defect in certain Mercedes-AMG vehicles: a raised metallic AMG logo badge positioned on the driver's and front-passenger seats in an area reasonably expected to contact an occupant's upper back, neck, or shoulder.” {{/usCountry}}

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Besides naming Bath, it also named another plaintiff, Gabriel Lahijani, a Los Angeles resident.

The document claimed, “On May 31, 2026, after the vehicle had been parked in the sun, Mr. Lahijani entered it while wearing a tank top en route to the gym. His left upper back briefly contacted the raised AMG logo badge on the driver's seat, causing immediate severe pain and a burn visibly bearing the distinctive AMG design.”

It continued, “Mr. Lahijani sought urgent-care treatment and was diagnosed with a second-degree burn. A board-certified dermatologist subsequently documented first- and second-degree burns with crusting and deflated bullae, described the injury as ‘AMG inscribed,’ attributed it to the interior car-logo plaque, photographed it, and advised Mr. Lahijani concerning wound care, likely discoloration, and possible scarring.”

Social media reacts:

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Bath’s Instagram videos and Freund’s X post prompted a series of responses across various social media platforms. While some showed their support, others were reluctant to accept the allegations.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)