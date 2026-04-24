Meta to cut 10% of staff: What will be the severance package for US employees?

Meta plans to lay off 10% of its workforce, about 8,000 employees, next month, on May 20. According to an internal memo, the company told employees that those affected would receive the termination letter on their work and personal emails.

Meta says it will cut 8,000 jobs. This came amid the company’s soaring AI spending. (REUTERS)

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“Over the last few weeks we have been working on some changes to our organization that will result in us laying off around 10% of the company on May 20, and closing about 6,000 open roles. Normally, we would want to nail down more details before communicating about this broadly, but since this has leaked, I want to share what I can right now. I know this is unwelcome news and confirming this puts everyone in an uneasy state, but we feel this is the best path forward, given the circumstances,” reads the opening para of the memo sent by Meta’s chief people officer, Janelle Gale, reported Business Insider.

Also Read: Meta says it will cut nearly 8,000 jobs in May: Read top exec’s internal memo

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{{^usCountry}} It also announces a tentative severance package for the affected employees. Reportedly, the memo states that the company is offering a “generous severance package”. What will the severance package for US employees be? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also announces a tentative severance package for the affected employees. Reportedly, the memo states that the company is offering a “generous severance package”. What will the severance package for US employees be? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We will support those who are laid off with a generous severance package which, in the US, will include 16 weeks base pay plus two weeks for every year of employment,” the memo said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We will support those who are laid off with a generous severance package which, in the US, will include 16 weeks base pay plus two weeks for every year of employment,” the memo said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It added, “We will also cover the cost of COBRA health care coverage for US employees and their families for 18 months.” What about employees outside America? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It added, “We will also cover the cost of COBRA health care coverage for US employees and their families for 18 months.” What about employees outside America? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Packages outside the US will be similar but vary by country, as will local timelines and processes. We will also offer career services to support people in finding another role, and immigration support for those who need it. We'll share more of these details in a follow up post ahead of May 20.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Packages outside the US will be similar but vary by country, as will local timelines and processes. We will also offer career services to support people in finding another role, and immigration support for those who need it. We'll share more of these details in a follow up post ahead of May 20.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Snap CEO Evan Spiegel spotted at Coachella days before announcing 1,000 layoffs: ‘Dude is chilling with $’

The memo from Gale further added, “I know this leaves everyone with nearly a month of ambiguity which is incredibly unsettling. We will try to answer your questions here in the comments but as we're still working through the details we aren't able to share much more until later in May. Meanwhile, you can find more information on the People Portal which includes our standard FAQs and logistical details for layoffs.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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