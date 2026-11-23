Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as its president and chief executive officer, saying that “the mistake has been corrected”. Huang’s reinstatement comes days after he stepped down following allegations of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Elon Musk reacts to the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive of Nvidia. more less

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Musk shared his reaction in a post on X shortly after Nvidia announced the decision. "It is done," he posted on X, within minutes of the announcement. He then followed up by sharing the Nvidia statement, with: “The mistake has been corrected.”

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{{^usCountry}} The tech billioanire had earlier also backed Huang following his resignation. During an appearance at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk said, “There’s no one that can really replace Jensen, I mean, he does the roles of several people.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tech billioanire had earlier also backed Huang following his resignation. During an appearance at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk said, “There’s no one that can really replace Jensen, I mean, he does the roles of several people.” {{/usCountry}}

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“He has long-term relationships that have been built up over decades, he understands the technology incredibly well. His team loves him. You need to think long and hard before kicking someone like that out … he’s certainly made some mistakes,” he added, as per a report by The Hill.

(Also Read: Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia president, CEO and board director 11 days after ouster over Chinese spy affair row)

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Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang

In an official statement, Nvidia said its board of directors had voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as CEO following a series of discussions and meetings.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers. We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the company," said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board.

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In a statement, Jensen Huang thanked Nvidia’s board, employees, shareholders and global partners for their support. He said he was “honoured to return” to lead the company at a significant moment for the technology industry.

“I am honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said in the statement.

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process,” he added.

(Also Read: ‘Great patriot’: Trump says US ‘needs’ Jensen Huang's leadership at Nvidia, welcomes his return as CEO)

Huang's ouster from Nvidia

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The reinstatement comes days after Nvidia had rejected Huang’s return following his resignation. Huang stepped down on November 12 after allegations of multiple extramarital, including with Alice Huang, suspected of working with China's national spy agency, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care.