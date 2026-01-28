NRI finds life in US ‘boring’ after vacationing in Bengaluru: ‘Missing all the authenticity’

After returning from a vacation in Bengaluru, a man made a jarring realisation regarding his social life in the US and India. While the USA offers a modern urban lifestyle, the expat lacked the authentic "real-world" dialogue that often characterises Indian social circles. The Redditor recalled that while in Bangalore, a group meeting over drinks was an opportunity for spirited debate and genuine human connection, which is not the case for the NRI in America. The NRI talked about having “real connections” while in Bengaluru. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Boring life in NYC/JC,” the Reddit user wrote. Explaining, the individual continued, “I’m 36m and living in Jersey City for 8 years. Just came back from vacation in Bangalore, India and missing all the authenticity and authentic friends.”

Also Read: Man says Bengaluru traffic made him healthier: 'I've lost 8 kg without trying' He added, “In India you meet friends and talk about the real world over drinks and in a group. Here it’s usually people talking about work, money and immigration. Everyone talks very professionally without banter.” The Redditor concluded the post by asking if there were any like-minded people around with whom they could connect.

Reacting to the Reddit post, an individual commented, “Just seems like you haven't tried to meet the right type of people through activities, groups and more. Are you just sticking with your Indian community or are you branching out and trying to make new friends etc. I've seen this problem with a lot of my friends who've moved from India.”

Also Read: Bengaluru auto driver poses as Uber, forces elderly passenger to pay extra: 'This was deliberate impersonation' Another shared, “Please stop with this answer!!! Not everyone wants to mingle , not everyone wants to explore superficial hobbies and try making friendships with people ‘because that’s what you need to do’ instead of feeling natural about it. It’s high time people accept that Western society is not some utopia and a ladder of heaven that you cannot question. Sure, lots of things work, and there is some peace and better infrastructure, but what about the basics - good food , weather and a sense of vibrancy and society that is also necessary to live a full life. In India, without a single friend, I feel content, belong and able to navigate mental health so much better than die in the cold and loneliness of the West. So it’s not always mingling with like-minded people that is the answer. Sometimes you have to look within and seriously re-assess which society you are most suited to instead of trying to distract yourself from the root cause of the problem.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)