Man says Bengaluru traffic made him healthier: 'I've lost 8 kg without trying'

In a city world-famous for its gridlock, one Bengaluru resident has sparked a viral debate by claiming that the traffic actually made him healthier. After enduring the gruelling 90-minute commute between Whitefield and Koramangala, the techie decided to stop "fighting" the congestion and overhauled his entire lifestyle. Tired of eating at his desk and skipping the gym because of a three-hour daily round-trip commute, he pivoted to a hybrid work model and early-morning workouts. His story has quickly gained traction online. The man’s post about Bengaluru traffic has gone viral. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Unpopular opinion: Bengaluru's traffic actually made me healthier,” the Reddit user wrote. Telling his story, he posted, “I used to commute from Whitefield to Koramangala. 90 minutes each way on good days. I was constantly stressed, eating at my desk, zero exercise.”

Unwilling to continue his unhealthy lifestyle, he switched to working from home for three days, walking to restaurants to eat instead of ordering delivery, and going to a gym near his house at 6 am.

He continued, “The traffic didn't get better. I just stopped fighting it. Now I'm fitter than I was at 25. My resting heart rate dropped from 82 to 64. I've lost 8 kgs without trying. Anyone else accidentally got healthier by giving up on the commute?”