Man says Bengaluru traffic made him healthier: 'I've lost 8 kg without trying'
A man’s post linking Bengaluru traffic with his health has prompted varied remarks on Reddit.
In a city world-famous for its gridlock, one Bengaluru resident has sparked a viral debate by claiming that the traffic actually made him healthier. After enduring the gruelling 90-minute commute between Whitefield and Koramangala, the techie decided to stop "fighting" the congestion and overhauled his entire lifestyle. Tired of eating at his desk and skipping the gym because of a three-hour daily round-trip commute, he pivoted to a hybrid work model and early-morning workouts. His story has quickly gained traction online.
“Unpopular opinion: Bengaluru's traffic actually made me healthier,” the Reddit user wrote. Telling his story, he posted, “I used to commute from Whitefield to Koramangala. 90 minutes each way on good days. I was constantly stressed, eating at my desk, zero exercise.”
Also Read: Bengaluru man surprised to learn Rapido driver owns 2BHK flat, works at international firm: 'This is crazy'
Unwilling to continue his unhealthy lifestyle, he switched to working from home for three days, walking to restaurants to eat instead of ordering delivery, and going to a gym near his house at 6 am.
He continued, “The traffic didn't get better. I just stopped fighting it. Now I'm fitter than I was at 25. My resting heart rate dropped from 82 to 64. I've lost 8 kgs without trying. Anyone else accidentally got healthier by giving up on the commute?”
Social media reacts:
Though the post prompted varied responses, many argued that he didn’t get healthier because of the traffic.
An individual wrote, “The traffic did not make you healthier. The WFH did. Now, instead of time spent commuting, you’re hitting the gym. Yet another reason why WFH should be mandatory, especially for a city like Bangalore.” Another added, “I sold my bike, and now I walk everywhere. My cholesterol levels are back to normal. For the office, I take a quick ride.”
Also Read: Man flags ‘Bengaluru virus’ of autopilot living despite 30 to 40 LPA salaries: ‘We are just buffering’
A third commented, “Man, I would say the same, but I can't WFH. I walk 5 km daily, take the bus, and I'm way healthier than I ever was. I had hair fall and stuff (probably due to lack of activities and less blood circulation in the body), but now it's healthy.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.