Old vs new food pyramid: What changes as RFK Jr revamps dietary guidelines? Full breakdown here

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has redesigned the food pyramid as part of his and Donald Trump's “Make America Healthy Again” initiative. The Department of Agriculture released a new set of dietary guidelines this week, with a message to “eat real food.” To date, grains have been the foundation of the suggested diet, but the Department of Health and Human Services is now championing protein and healthy fats instead of carbohydrates. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), during a celebration at the Health and Human Services (HHS) headquarters in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (Bloomberg)

The Kennedy scion has also declared a “war” on added sugar, capping its consumption at 10mg per meal, USA Today reported. During a White House press briefing on Wednesday, he urged Americans to eat more protein and healthy fats, reduce the intake of sugar and avoid ultra-processed food. Interestingly, the restriction on alcohol was loosened. Here's a detailed breakdown of the new food pyramid:

New food pyramid: More protein and fats, less carbs and sugar What's on top? Protein, healthy fats, dairy, vegetables, and fruits

According to the outlet, protein was not popular as the primary macronutrient in one's diet up until 2011. At the time, it was still suggested in smaller portions. However, Kennedy's guidelines, on the contrary, place it at the top of the inverted pyramid, with the suggested intake of 1.2-1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight per day. This is a stark change from the previous long-standing minimum of 0.8g/kg.

Similarly, the recommended intake of fats has also morphed, with three servings of full-fat dairy a day. Previously, dietary guidelines suggested minimising or avoiding full-fat dairy and all types of fat, including healthy and saturated. But now healthy fats, including saturated are placed at the top of the pyramid in the same category as protein and dairy.

However, saturated fat intake is capped at 10% of one's daily calories. The new guidelines suggest that these healthy fats should be consumed from naturally occurring whole-food sources, such as avocado and almonds. Other food sources at the top of the pyramid are fruits and vegetables.

What's at the bottom? Whole grains

Although fruits and vegetables are labelled as “essential,” the pyramid places them secondary to animal products. It suggests three servings of vegetables per day and two servings of fruit a day. At the bottom of it comes grains, with a suggested two to four servings of whole grains a day. Meanwhile, it is recommended to avoid refined carbohydrates.

Meanwhile, the recommendations around alcohol consumption have been changed. The new pyramid forgoes the numerical limit on the number of drinks a day - up to one for women and two for men. The updated guidelines simply suggest minimising the consumption of alcoholic drinks, placing less emphasis on “no amount of alcohol is safe.”