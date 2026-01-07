Did South Park predict RFK Jr's ‘upside down’ food pyramid in 2014? Here's the truth
White House unveiled an upside-down food pyramid. South Park fans noticed that the idea had already been explored in 'Gluten Free Ebola' (S18, E2).
The Donald Trump administration on Wednesday unveiled a new US food pyramid - a fresh set of dietary guidelines for Americans. The guidelines, dubbed the "most significant reset of federal nutrition policy," emphasizes on more protein and healthy fats over whole grains and sugar.
The White House presented the new dietary advice in the form of an upside-down pyramid. It had proteins, vegetables, fruits, meat, dairy and healthy fats on top, while whole grains, ultra-processed food and sugar were placed at the bottom. It marks a change from the old food pyramid introduced in the 1990s.
With the revelation, fans of the animated show South Park noticed that such an idea had already been explored in the episode 'Gluten Free Ebola' (Season 18, Episode 2).
"They just did the South Park episode. "The food pyramid. It's upside down," one user wrote.
“The official new food pyramid is literally a South Park joke,” wrote another.
“Hey actually did the thing like south park you gotta turn that pyramid upside down and eat real food, chile,” noted another.
What South Park Showed About ‘Upside Down’ Food Pyramid?
In Gluten Free Ebola, Stan Cartman, the show's main character, sees a dream in which Aunt Jemima tells him that the food pyramids are upside down. The episode was written and directed by Trey Parker and originally aired on October 1, 2014.
The dream comes as the down is witnessing a gluten epidemic, i.e. dying after consuming gluten. As the USDA tries to end the crisis. Cartman calls the USDA and tells them that food pyramids are upside down. And, with no option left, as the USDA implements it, they find that the solution works.
What RFK Jr Said About The New Food Pyramid
Robert F Kennedy Jr, the Health and Human Services, dubbed the new food pyramid as part of his "Make America Healthy Again" agenda. As he unveiled the new plan, he urged Americans to "eat real food."
“The new guidelines recognize that whole, nutrient-dense food is the most effective path to better health and lower health care costs,” RFK Jr. said. “The new framework centers on protein and healthy fats, vegetables, fruits and whole grains. It’s upside down, a lot of people say. It was actually upside down before.”