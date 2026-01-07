Did South Park predict RFK Jr's ‘upside down’ food pyramid in 2014? Here's the truth

The Donald Trump administration on Wednesday unveiled a new US food pyramid - a fresh set of dietary guidelines for Americans. The guidelines, dubbed the "most significant reset of federal nutrition policy," emphasizes on more protein and healthy fats over whole grains and sugar. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., US secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) at the news conference at White House on Jan. 7. (Bloomberg)

The White House presented the new dietary advice in the form of an upside-down pyramid. It had proteins, vegetables, fruits, meat, dairy and healthy fats on top, while whole grains, ultra-processed food and sugar were placed at the bottom. It marks a change from the old food pyramid introduced in the 1990s.

With the revelation, fans of the animated show South Park noticed that such an idea had already been explored in the episode 'Gluten Free Ebola' (Season 18, Episode 2).

"They just did the South Park episode. "The food pyramid. It's upside down," one user wrote.