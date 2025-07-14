Optical illusion: Can you spot the little girl hiding behind rocks in 10 seconds?

A Reddit parent has left internet users scratching their heads with a mind-boggling game of hide-and-seek. Shared under the wildly popular “Find the Sniper” thread, the image looks like nothing more than a jagged rock formation along the Bay of Islands in New Zealand – weathered by sea air and covered in barnacles and moss. But hidden somewhere in this ordinary scene is the daughter of the woman who shared the photo. Can you find the little girl hiding behind rocks in this optical illusion?(Reddit)

What at first appears to be a scenic coastal snapshot turns into a full-blown visual challenge. Redditors zoom in, tilt their screens, and even adjust brightness settings—only to admit defeat.

When user Snzzyman spotted a small hole in a seaside rock, they knew it was the perfect chance to create an optical illusion. “Long term snipe fan!” they wrote. “I saw great potential when I saw the little hole in the rock haha,” they added.

The photo they snapped has now puzzled thousands. Her face is hidden so well among the rough, rocky textures that most people can’t find her at first glance. Think you have sharp eyes? Try spotting her face in 10 seconds. It is trickier than it looks. Take a look:

Struggling? You’re not alone

If you didn’t spot the hidden face right away, don’t worry – you’re far from alone. The image left users completely baffled, with some wildly off the mark and others giving up entirely.

“I spent more time trying to uncover the scale of the picture than finding her. I have to say I thought it was a huge mountain and when I saw her face I actually gasped. This was a great one,” one user wrote.

The answer to the puzzle

At first glance, the image looks like an ordinary rock. But if you use your eagle eyes, about three-quarters of the way up and just right of center, you’ll spot a small hole with a cheeky smile peeking through. That’s the poster’s daughter, perfectly hidden in a natural crevice.

From a distance, the hole is barely noticeable, blending into the rocky surface. But zoom in, and suddenly – she’s impossible to miss.

What looked like just another scenic photo turned out to be a clever visual trick that has Reddit talking. In the end, it’s a simple smile hidden in stone that stole the spotlight.