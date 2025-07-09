Colossal Biosciences to ‘de-extinct’ New Zealand's giant flightless bird moa. What to know

Colossal Biosciences, together with Maori partners, has revealed intentions to functionally bring back the moa – a massive, flightless bird that disappeared within 150 years after humans arrived in New Zealand roughly a thousand years ago. Colossal Biosciences to ‘de-extinct’ New Zealand's giant flightless bird moa (Colossal Biosciences)

Moa once inhabited New Zealand prior to human arrival

“When humans first arrived in Aotearoa, New Zealand, about 800 to 900 years ago, there were nine species of these dinosaur‑sized giant birds,” stated Dr. Paul Scofield, Senior Curator of Natural History at Canterbury Museum, in the announcement video. IFLScience states they disappeared in merely 150 years after we arrived.

These birds varied in size from turkey-sized to enormous creatures like Dinornis robustus, which reached heights of almost 3.6 meters and weighed approximately 230 kilograms. Moa influenced ecosystems by regulating forest expansion and grasslands for millions of years.

Rebuild complete Moa genomes

Ben Lamm, CEO of Colossal, informed IFLScience, “We have sampled over 60 bones and are already working on several moa species genomes.” His team generated a nearly complete genome for the little bush moa (Anomalopteryx didiformis) and is now working to construct genomes for all nine species.

“This partnership is truly Māori‑led,” Lamm stated. “We look at them almost like our board of directors… to set the pace, cadence, and direction that we go.” The Ngai Tahu Research Centre will steer the project with cultural and spiritual perspectives, while Colossal concentrates on genetic reconstruction.

De-extinction integrates into the broader conservation effort

This moa initiative marks Colossal’s fifth de-extinction goal after the mammoth, dodo, thylacine, and dire wolf. IFLScience emphasizes that the firm has successfully engineered gene-edited wolves Romulus, Rhemus, and Khaleesi, by incorporating traits from their extinct ancestors

Lamm said, “The investment we have made in our avian genomics group has given the Moa project a solid foundation.” He mentioned that the company is working on an artificial egg design to aid future bird surrogacy and expand the restoration initiative.

Colossal aims for this project to promote wider conservation initiatives by utilizing de-extinction methods on species currently at risk. By combining scientific knowledge with traditional indigenous practices, the moa initiative seeks to not only bring back a vanished species but also to restore equilibrium to ecosystems developed over thousands of years.

FAQs

What is de-extinction?

De-extinction is the process of bringing extinct species back to life using genetic science and biotechnology.

Why is the moa being brought back?

The moa played a key role in New Zealand’s ecosystem, and scientists hope its return can help restore ecological balance.

Who is leading the moa de-extinction project?

The project is led by Colossal Biosciences in collaboration with Māori leaders and researchers from the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre.

How are scientists recreating the moa?

Researchers are building complete genomes using ancient DNA and advanced genetic tools to replicate traits of the extinct moa.