India lags in Global Life-Work Balance Index, New Zealand tops for 3rd year

New Zealand has been ranked first among countries in doing the best at helping people strike a healthy balance between work and personal life, according to the 2025 Global Life-Work Balance Index released by Remote. Ireland and Belgium followed New Zealand, with significantly high scores of 81.17 and 75.91 respectively.(Pixabay/representational)

New Zealand has secured the top position for the third consecutive year, with a whopping high score of 86.87 out of 100, followed by Ireland and Belgium, with significantly high scores of 81.17 and 75.91, respectively.

Workers of the country enjoy 32 days of statutory annual leave, up to 100% wage coverage for sick days, and 26 weeks of paid maternity leave at full pay. The country's shorter working hours across sectors, strong public policies and improved minimum wages played a major role in helping it secure the first place in the index.

How was the survey conducted?

Remote selected the top 60 GDP countries of the world as a global sample.

The survey aimed to discover which global player offers employees the best life-work balance, with several parameters taken into consideration.

The study reviewed multiple indicators including statutory annual leave (total days of paid leave, including public holidays), minimum statutory sick pay, statutory maternity leave, statutory maternity leave payment rate, minimum wage (USD per hour), healthcare status, happiness index score, average working hours per week per employed person, LGBTQ+ inclusivity and safety, according to the Global Peace Index.

Where does India stand in the index?

With a score of 45.81, India has been ranked 42nd out of 60 countries in the index.

Although Indian employees are entitled to 35 days of statutory annual leave, issues like poor healthcare access, sick pay typically covering less than 60% of wages and longer working hours have pushed it back in the line, snatching its position among the top forty countries in the index.

Where is the USA in the index?

The United States of America secured the second last spot in the index with measly low rank of 59, scoring 31.17 out of 100.

The exceptionally poor score appears to be largely due to limited paid leave and unfavourable working conditions reported by employees in the country.

Who is ranked last in the index?

Nigeria was placed at the bottom of the index with a score as low as 29.67.

According to a report by Lloyd's Bank, the general working hours in a week in Nigeria are 40 hours, with all workers entitled to two to four weeks of annual leave, overtime and paid leave.

Here's the complete list of countries and their ranking in index:

1. New Zealand - 86.87

2. Ireland - 81.17

3. Belgium - 75.91

4. Germany - 74.65

5. Norway - 74.20

6. Denmark - 73.76

7. Canada - 73.46

8. Australia - 72.10

9. Spain - 71.94

10. Finland - 70.86

11. United Kingdom - 69.68

12. Netherlands - 68.97

13. Portugal - 68.65

14. Argentina - 68.35

15. Austria - 68.01

16. France - 67.62

17. Poland - 65.33

18. Hungary - 63.38

19. Czech Republic - 63.06

20. Sweden - 62.92

21. Greece - 62.84

22. Italy - 60.52

23. Switzerland - 60.32

24. Chile - 58.02

25. Singapore - 57.85

26. Romania - 57.49

27. Malaysia - 57.03

28. Brazil - 56.63

29. Japan - 56.54

30. Taiwan - 54.61

31. South Korea - 53.42

32.Colombia - 53.38

33. South Africa - 52.17

34. Indonesia - 52. 07

35. Saudi Arabia - 50.79

36. Israel - 49.79

37. Ukraine - 49.77

38. Peru - 49.18

39. Vietnam - 47.08

40. United Arab Emirates - 47.01

41. Thailand - 45.86

42. India - 45.81

43. Russia - 45.29

44. Hong Kong - 45.72

45. Phillipenes - 44.62

46. Kazakhstan - 44.57

47. Mexico - 44.04

48. Algeria - 43.63

49. Iran - 43.11

50. Turkey - 43.06

51. Morocco - 41.59

52. China - 38.68

53. Qatar - 38.33

54. Pakistan - 38.27

55. Iraq - 37.66

56. Ethiopia - 37.61

57. Bangladesh - 36.91

58. Egypt - 35.77

59. United States - 31.17

60. Nigeria - 26.67

(Remote pulled and analysed the data in April 2025)