Brain test: Only a detail-oriented mind can solve this tricky puzzle that even geniuses get wrong

If you're someone who enjoys stretching the limits of your thinking, brain teasers are the perfect mental workout. They are deceptively simple puzzles that often require lateral thinking, logic, and a sharp eye for detail. While many appear straightforward at first glance, their solutions often reveal how easily our minds can be tricked. A brain teaser shared on Facebook puzzled users.(Facebook/Arshdeep Soni)

A new brain teaser doing the rounds on Facebook is once again putting people’s reasoning skills to the test and sparking lively debates in the comments.

The teaser

The challenge, shared by a Facebook user named Arshdeep Soni, reads:

“Brain test: I flew to Africa, I bought a dog and a phone case and flew back, What did I buy first?”

Check out the puzzle here:

On the surface, it may seem like a simple sequence question. But as with most riddles, the key lies in how carefully one reads the sentence. The teaser has quickly gone viral, prompting users to revisit the statement multiple times in search of clues.

A simple answer that requires smart thinking

Those who have solved it point out that the answer isn't about what was bought in Africa at all. The riddle actually asks: “What did I buy first?” And the answer lies in the hidden assumption required for the story to happen — the plane ticket. Before flying to Africa, one must have purchased a flight. Hence, the correct answer is: the plane ticket.

It’s a classic example of a question that appears to be about one thing but tests your awareness of what's not directly mentioned.

Earlier riddles that confused the internet

This is not the first time a puzzle has left netizens scratching their heads. A riddle previously shared by the Facebook page Dreame read:

“My father is KIKI. My mother is KEKE. I’m...?”

These viral riddles are more than just fun distractions. They foster engagement, invite playful banter, and offer a satisfying "aha" moment for those who manage to crack the code.

So, have you cracked the puzzle or did it trick you too?