Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s viral moments: 5 times social media slammed, trolled Pak leader

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is trending on social media for allegedly ‘gatecrashing’ a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Social media started trolling the Pakistani leader after a video went viral, which purportedly showed Sharif walking into a closed-door meeting between the Turkish and the Russian leaders. ANI reported that Sharif waited for over 40 minutes before joining the meeting and staying for just 10 minutes. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s name is trending on Google. (via REUTERS)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif trends on Google:

As the video went viral, people started searching for “Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif” on Google. The majority of the queries originate from states such as Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. In addition to searching for the Pak leader, people are also searching for “Vladimir Putin, President of Russia”.

This, however, is not the first time the Pakistani leader has found himself being trolled on social media.

“Awkward handshake with Putin”

During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in September, the Pakistani PM prompted a meme fest after a video captured him rushing towards President Putin to shake hands.

“Pak PM fumbles with headset”

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif fumbled with his headset while meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in September. The now-viral clip shows the headset slipping off Sharif’s ears despite his desperate efforts to keep it in place.

“Shehbaz Sharif's praise for Trump”

Social media criticised Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif after he profusely praised Donald Trump at the Peace Summit in Egypt in October. Many alleged that the flattery of the US leader made a mockery of Pakistan.

Sharif called Trump a “man of peace”. He referred to Trump as a "great president" and lauded him for his "exemplary leadership".

Xi Jinping ignored Sharif?

A video from the SCO Summit in September, which went viral on social media, claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping intentionally avoided talking to Sharif when he walked towards him at the event.

In 2024, Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan’s prime minister for a second time. “Shehbaz Sharif is declared to have been elected the prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said at the time.