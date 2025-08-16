Police bodycam captures arrest of boozed-up Southwest pilot before Chicago flight take-off. Watch

Newly released police bodycam footage captured the dramatic moment an allegedly intoxicated Southwest Airlines pilot was pulled from the cockpit and arrested at a Georgia airport earlier this year. A Southwest pilot was arrested after bodycam video captured him failing a sobriety test moments before takeoff in Georgia.(X/@unlimited_ls)

Pilot David Paul Allsop, 52, was preparing to operate Southwest Flight 3772 from Savannah Hilton Head Airport to Chicago on January 15 when officers intervened, the ABC Chicago reported. The video shows Allsop emerging from the aircraft cabin door to face questioning from police officers who suspected he was under the influence.

Police questioning and suspicion

In the footage, an officer can be heard asking, “When was the last time you had a drink?” to which Allsop replies, “Last night,” while avoiding eye contact. When pressed further, he admitted, “About, 10 hours ago.”

Initially refusing to undergo a field sobriety test with the response, “There’s no need,” Allsop was reminded by the officer, “Well, I can smell an odour consistent with an alcoholic beverage.”

At one point, Allsop attempted to discreetly wipe his lips, causing what appeared to be a breath mint to fall from his mouth. He bent down clumsily to retrieve it before finally agreeing to take the test.

Failing the sobriety test

The footage shows the pilot struggling to walk in a straight line along the jet bridge, ultimately failing the field sobriety test. He was then taken into custody, charged with driving under the influence, and barred from flying that day, according to a report by New York Post.

Video later showed him being escorted out of the airport in handcuffs for further questioning.

Take a look here at the clip:

Despite the setback, Southwest Flight 3772 was able to depart after a four-hour delay, once the airline secured a replacement pilot.

Southwest Airlines issued a statement at the time, quoted by the New York Post: “There’s nothing more important to Southwest than the safety of our employees and customers.”