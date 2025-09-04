Powerball lottery live drawing: Who won the massive jackpot and where was the ticket bought?

The Powerball jackpot climbed to $1.444 billion by Wednesday night’s drawing, making it one of the largest in US history. Lottery officials had originally projected $1.4 billion but bumped the estimate just before the winning numbers were revealed. Powerball jackpot climbed to $1.444 billion by Wednesday(Unsplash)

The lucky combination was drawn, and the powerball and a Power Play multiplier were revealed.

Read More: Powerball $1.4 bn lottery drawing: How late can you buy tickets, what is September 3 cutoff?

Who won the Powerball lottery on Wednesday?

Whether the lucky digits created instant billionaires will not be known until ticket checks are completed, and officials said it could take hours to confirm if anyone hit the jackpot.

For those holding losing tickets, the disappointment may not be final. Powerball players still have a 1 in 24.87 chance of winning smaller prizes, even without matching the jackpot sequence.

If you do win, the next big decision is how to collect. Winners can either take the jackpot in 30 annual installments or choose a lump-sum cash option of about $634.3 million. The choice comes with financial trade-offs, often depending on tax strategy and personal preference. Federal tax withholding applies to every jackpot, and in most states, additional state taxes pile on.

The only exceptions are nine states, including Florida, Texas, and California, where lottery winnings are not taxed locally.

Read More: ChatGPT outage triggers memefest: 'I’m forced to use my own brain

When are Powerball drawings held?

The Powerball drawing happens three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with numbers pulled at 10:59 PM ET.

What’s the ticket cutoff time?

Each play costs $2, and tickets are sold in nearly every US state. Sales stop at varying times depending on local rules, but residents of Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, and Utah can’t buy in since those states don’t participate.

This story will be updated once the winner is announced.