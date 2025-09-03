Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
ChatGPT outage triggers memefest: 'I’m forced to use my own brain'

ByBhavya Sukheja
Updated on: Sept 03, 2025 03:06 pm IST

ccording to Downdetector, hundreds of users have filed reports in the last couple of hours indicating issues with the AI chatbot.

OpenAI’s popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, is currently down for many users across the globe. According to Downdetector, a website tracking online service status, hundreds of users have filed reports in the last couple of hours indicating issues with the AI chatbot. The platform reported that more than 500 complaints from Indian users alone.

OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has not issued a statement yet.(X/@linkanpatidar0)
Many users have also taken to social media to share their experiences, with some unable to log in at all, while others reporting network errors with both the website and mobile app versions. OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has not issued a statement yet.

Meanwhile, as soon as the platform went down, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. Users shared their disappointment through humorous memes, joking about their inability complete their tasks without the chatbot.

“I don't even what to write as caption for this post about ChatGPT is down after ChatGPt is down,” wrote one user. “#ChatGPT is down, and now I need to draft my own emails. Dark times i tell you!” commented another.

News / Trending / ChatGPT outage triggers memefest: 'I’m forced to use my own brain'
