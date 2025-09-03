ChatGPT outage triggers memefest: 'I’m forced to use my own brain'

OpenAI’s popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, is currently down for many users across the globe. According to Downdetector, a website tracking online service status, hundreds of users have filed reports in the last couple of hours indicating issues with the AI chatbot. The platform reported that more than 500 complaints from Indian users alone. OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has not issued a statement yet.(X/@linkanpatidar0)

Many users have also taken to social media to share their experiences, with some unable to log in at all, while others reporting network errors with both the website and mobile app versions. OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has not issued a statement yet.

Meanwhile, as soon as the platform went down, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. Users shared their disappointment through humorous memes, joking about their inability complete their tasks without the chatbot.

“I don't even what to write as caption for this post about ChatGPT is down after ChatGPt is down,” wrote one user. “#ChatGPT is down, and now I need to draft my own emails. Dark times i tell you!” commented another.