Sabrina Carpenter blasts White House over use of song Juno in ICE video: ‘Do not ever…’

Sabrina Carpenter has condemned the use of her song without her consent in a now-viral clip of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests. On Monday, the official X account for White House shared a video montage set to the 26-year-old's track, Juno, showing officers chasing down and handcuffing immigrants. However, the Grammy winner called out the Trump administration on Wednesday.

Sabrina Carpenter condemns use of her song in White House's ICE video

“This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,” Carpenter wrote on X in response to the ICE arrests video. The caption, “Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye,” draws reference from Juno lyrics: “Wanna try out some freaky positions? Have you ever tried this one?”

Despite Carpenter's criticism, the White House has not taken down the video. Spokesperson Abigail Jackson continued to reference the Espresso hitmaker's music in a statement that reads:

“Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?” Jackson wrote, referencing Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet album and Manchild song.