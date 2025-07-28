'Sample of racism': American woman lists absurd things trolls say to foreigners married to Indians

An American woman living in India has grabbed attention on Instagram after sharing a video that highlights the kind of offensive remarks often directed at foreigners married to Indians. In the clip, the woman, Jessica, presents a list of shocking and offensive comments that, according to her, trolls frequently make in such contexts. An American woman posted a viral clip showing racist and colourist comments aimed at foreigners married to Indians.(Instagram/indiawithjessica)

The text overlaid on the video reads: "Absurd things trolls say to foreigners married to Indians: Your husband married you for a green card. I feel bad for you that you married a dark-skinned person. You destroyed your life by moving to India. Too bad your kids aren’t white like you."

Jessica clarified the intent behind her video in the caption, writing, “How many of these have you heard or seen online? I promise this is just a sample of colourism, racism, and white skin, western passport worship I see on a daily basis.”

Take a look here at the post:

Social media reacts: 'So sad this is still happening in 2025'

The video has since drawn nearly 210k views and sparked wide discussion in the comments, with many resonating with the message and sharing their own experiences.

One user wrote, "Always the green card comment for me," highlighting how common that stereotype is. Another said, "Omg. Yes. Relatable. The comments are so crazy sometimes," expressing frustration over the relentless nature of such remarks.

Another added, "Add in, ‘oh look how light the kids are!’ and ‘omg, you're still here?’” reflecting on how people tend to obsess over skin tone and assumptions about foreigners staying in India. Someone commented, "POV: convert your challenges to opportunities."

Others pointed out the wider global context. "It's not only India. Mexico, Africa, Asia – most of the non-White, non-Western world get the same treatment. Very sad this is still happening in 2025," one person wrote. Another said, "So sad that people have such terrible things to say to people just living their life."