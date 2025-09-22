Saucy Santana medical emergency? Alleged video shows rapper on stretcher

Saucy Santana fans are worried about the performer having a medical emergency after an alleged video showed him on a stretcher. Saucy Santana is a rapper who began his career as a makeup artist.(Facebook/Saucy Santana)

Santana, or Rashad Jamiyl Spain is a rapper who began his career as a make up artist for the duo, City Girls. The alleged video claimed Santana was filmed being stretchered out of a Waffle House, following a ‘medical emergency’.

In the video, a person working for the establishment is seen holding the door open, while two medics stretcher out another individual, purported to be Santana. HT.com could not independently verify this video.

However, the singer has posted on Facebook some four hours back, in what should come a positive sign.

Reactions pour in

Fans, meanwhile, reacted to the video with one person on X saying “Saucy Santana getting rolled out of a Waffle House by paramedics and all I can say is Atlanta don’t owe me nothing.” Another said “Saucy Santana being wheeled out of Waffle House on a stretcher is something. I hope he’s ok but damn.”

There was an outpouring of concern on Facebook as well.

“I Really Hope Saucy Santana Is Okay,” one fan commented. Meanwhile, another stated “Saucy Santana has been hospitalized after passing out in Waffle House,” sharing a photo which said ‘prayers up’.

Who is Saucy Santana

Saucy Santana is a rapper who began his career as a makeup artist. Born on October 8, Santana began his recording career in February 2019, with Walk Em Like A Dog, his debut single. He also became a recurring guest on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, the reality television series.

In 2021, he further shot to fame with singles Walk and Here We Go, which spawned viral TikTok challenges. He released Material Girl that year, later making a remix of the same with Madonna, titled Material Gworrllllllll!.

Santana grew up in Bridgeport, Connecticut, but moved to Florida when he was 10. He came out as gay when he was 17.

Career wise, he's worked alongside artists like Nicki Minaj and eventually had a track with City Girls as well. In August 2022, Santana made his debut on The Tonight Show, and in January 2024, he joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Notably, he's listed artists Gucci Mane, Trina, and Tampa Tony as influences. Santana has also seen trouble, and was shot in a drive-by incident, which involved two others. Santana had remarked that he believed the attack was motivated by homophobia.