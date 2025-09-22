Hugh Jackman surprises fans with Pink and her daughter Willow for stunning duet, Netizens say 'Wish I was there' | Watch

Hugh Jackman turned his latest New York City concert into something unforgettable. According to People, the 56-year-old actor brought out Pink and her 14-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, to join him on stage at Radio City Music Hall on Saturday, September 20. The three performed together in front of a packed crowd as part of Jackman’s From New York, With Love series. Hugh Jackman performed with Pink and her daughter Willow recently in New York.(Instagram/@thehughjackman)

The first surprise came with A Million Dreams, a ballad from The Greatest Showman. The Wolverine actor sang it in the film, but this time, Willow took center stage with her own take on the song. Dressed in a flowing red gown, the teenager’s voice cut through the hall, earning cheers from fans who were not expecting her to share the spotlight.

Then the trio moved into Pink’s 2006 hit Who Knew. Jackman sang backup while mother and daughter traded verses. By the chorus, Willow’s confidence grew, and the crowd responded with loud applause.

Watch it here:

Fans react to Hugh Jackman, Pink and Willow’s performance

The performance did not just light up the room, but also went viral. Pink posted clips on Instagram, where vocal coach Eric Vetro commented, “Now THAT’S a talented family! Willow, you really have your mom’s magical and powerful vocal cord genes.”

Fans echoed that sentiment in the comments, praising the teen for stepping up at such a high-pressure venue. For both Pink and Willow, it was their first time performing on the famous Radio City stage, according to Jackman.

A fan wrote, "This was truly amazing to witness live. Willow is incredible, just like her mum. Great job all of you."

Another stated, "I wish I was there for this show! Doesn’t get any better than that!" A comment read, "Woohoo go Willow!!!!!"

In footage shared by Pink, the nerves were clear. Sitting in the car before the show, she asked her daughter if she was nervous. Willow answered quickly: “So scared.” Pink reassured her, saying, “Aw, you’re going to do so good.” Later that night, Willow proved her mom right.

Hugh Jackman calls himself Pink's fan

Jackman had teased Pink’s appearance weeks earlier. On August 29, he posted a video telling fans he would have a “very, very, very special guest” for his September 20 concert. “I think you might have heard of her: Pink is her name,” he joked, admitting he is a “massive fan.”

His concert series is nearly over. From New York, With Love launched in January and wraps up the weekend of October 3 - 4 with three final shows. Judging by the reaction to Saturday’s surprise, Jackman set a high bar for how to close it out.

FAQs

What songs did Hugh Jackman perform with Pink and Willow?

They sang A Million Dreams and Pink’s hit Who Knew.

Where did the surprise performance take place?

It happened at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Was this Willow’s first big stage performance?

Yes, it was her first time performing at Radio City.

When does Hugh Jackman’s concert series end?

The From New York, With Love series ends the weekend of October. 3–4.

Who commented on Willow’s vocals online?

Vocal coach Eric Vetro praised her on Instagram.