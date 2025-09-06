From Hugh Jackman to Owen Wilson: All the Hollywood celebrity sightings at the US Open 2025 so far…

When Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic faced off in a blockbuster semifinal at the US Open 2025, the drama on court was matched by the energy in the stands. Among the loudest cheers was Hugh Jackman, effortlessly charismatic even in casual attire, soaking up the tension of the match as Carlos clinched a straight-set victory. But Hugh was far from alone. This year’s tournament has drawn a parade of Hollywood talent, turning the stands into a veritable gallery of stars. Hugh Jackman, Alec Baldwin, Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller are some of the celebs who attended the US Open this year

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, making his third appearance of the fortnight, watched the Novak–Carlos clash with quiet intensity, clearly invested in every rally. Actors Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller brought their signature humor to the proceedings, laughing, clapping, and relishing the match in equal measure.

The courtside excitement extended to actor Katie Holmes and Lindsay Lohan, as the latter attended with her husband. Both were fully engaged in the on-court drama, reacting to key points and sharing the thrill with those around them. Similarly actors Matt Bomer and Chase Sui Wonders were also spotted enjoying the matches, their presence further emphasizing the event’s cross-generational appeal.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin added to the electric atmosphere, while Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee brought their characteristic flair and animated reactions to the stands, bridging the worlds of sports, film, and culture.

The 2025 US Open has become more than a tennis tournament. It is a cultural gathering where athletic mastery meets celebrity spectacle, each point punctuated by the reactions of those who live in the public eye yet share the same genuine excitement as the fans around them.