Started as firefighter at 15, quit Goldman Sachs job to build startup now valued at $225 million

A 27-year-old entrepreneur who joined the volunteer fire service at just 15 has built a startup valued at $225 million after quitting his job at Goldman Sachs. Martin Hunt, who started volunteering at a fire department in Delaware, US, is now the co-founder of Garage, an online marketplace that helps fire departments and local governments buy and sell used emergency vehicles and heavy equipment.

Martin Hunt started as a volunteer firefighter at 15 and later built a startup valued at $225 million. (LinkedIn/Martin Hunt)

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According to a Fortune report published on November 10, Garage recently raised $41 million in Series B funding led by Invus Opportunities. The investment values the startup at $225 million and brings its total funding to $60 million.

From volunteer firefighter to startup founder

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{{^usCountry}} Hunt joined a volunteer fire department in northern Delaware at 15. Alongside fighting fires, he helped sell old fire trucks, often struggling to find buyers through telephone calls and local auctions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hunt joined a volunteer fire department in northern Delaware at 15. Alongside fighting fires, he helped sell old fire trucks, often struggling to find buyers through telephone calls and local auctions. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2023, while working in private equity at Goldman Sachs, Hunt received a call from a former colleague seeking advice on selling equipment.

“I told him it wasn’t easy. I just didn’t complain a ton,” Hunt recalled.

The conversation inspired Hunt and Alaz Sengul, a former software engineer at Twitter, to explore creating an online marketplace for used emergency vehicles.

Both eventually quit their jobs and used their savings to develop Garage. After joining Y Combinator's winter 2024 programme, they launched the platform in early 2024.

How Garage became a $225 million startup

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Unlike traditional dealerships, Garage does not purchase or store vehicles. Instead, it connects sellers directly with buyers across the country.

The platform uses artificial intelligence to appraise equipment and coordinate transportation. It also offers financing, delivery quotations and optional warranties.

Hunt recalled how his hometown fire department expected to receive $30,000 for an old fire engine in 2025. Instead, the vehicle sold for $125,000 through Garage within days.

According to a November 10 press release issued by Garage, the company now serves more than 1,000 communities across all 50 US states and Canada.

The platform has surpassed $100 million in annualised equipment sales, although the company has not disclosed its revenue.

Helping communities recover millions

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Garage has also helped local governments generate higher returns from surplus equipment.

South Charleston, West Virginia, recovered more than $1.2 million through the platform, with proceeds supporting replacement equipment and cancer screenings for firefighters.

“An extra million dollars has a real impact on a community,” Hunt said.

The latest funding will support hiring and expansion into public works and sanitation equipment.

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Despite its growth, Hunt estimates that Garage currently serves only around 1% of the used fire truck market.