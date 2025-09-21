Tekashi 6ix9ine reignites feud with Trippie Redd, makes new claims about Bhad Bhabie

Tekashi 6ix9ine is again in the spotlight after a recent VladTV interview, where he revived his long-running feud with Trippie Redd and made new allegations involving Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli. Tekashi 6ix9ine revived his long-running feud with Trippie Redd and made new allegations involving Bhad Bhabie.(@bhadbhabie, @6ix9ine/ Instagram)

He repeated his claim that Trippie Redd was intimate with Bhad Bhabie when she was underage and accused other unnamed artists of the same, according to HotNewHipHop.

6ix9ine reignites Trippie Redd feud, targets rap industry

During the interview, DJ Vlad brought up one of Tekashi’s past accusations. “At this point you guys start going back-and-forth. You accuse him of having sex with Bhad Bhabie, who is a minor at the time,” Vlad said.

Tekashi responded by escalating his claims. “Look, everybody messed around… Apart from Trippie Redd — ‘there you go telling the truth again, there you go snitching’ — All these rappers messed with Bhad Bhabie while she was underage,” he said, according to HotNewHipHop.

He claimed the rap industry ignores these actions because of favoritism. “We like them, they can mess with kids. Just don’t say anything,” Tekashi added, portraying himself as the only one speaking out.

He also referenced a past photo he shared, showing Trippie Redd lying close to Bhad Bhabie, suggesting it supports his claims. “Didn’t I upload the picture of him laying on her chest, underage? Want me to show it to you? I’m walking it down, that’s what I do,” he said, adding that people call him a “snitch” whenever he brings it up.

These comments add fuel to his long-standing feud with Trippie Redd, which has often played out on social media. More broadly, Tekashi’s statements reopened discussion about how young women are treated in hip-hop and whether the industry has addressed exploitation.

Bhad Bhabie hasn't publicly acknowledged Tekashi’s claims

Bhad Bhabie has publicly acknowledged receiving inappropriate attention as a teenager, but she has not confirmed Tekashi’s specific claims. His accusations remain unverified, but they show his strategy of using controversy to stay in the public eye, even as they raise questions about accountability in the music industry.