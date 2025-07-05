Rapper Trippie Redd arrested at Miami International Airport, mugshot surfaces | Photo

Rapper Trippie Redd, whose real name is Michael Lamar White, was arrested at Miami International Airport on Thursday, NBC Miami reported, citing arrest records. The rapper was on his way to France when the arrest took place. The arrest records showed that the 26-year-old was detained over an arrest warrant from 2023 in Miami-Dade County. A mugshot of the rapper was also released by the Miami-Dade County Corrections. Trippie Redd's mugshot. (Source: Miami-Dade County Correctional Center)

Here's the mugshot:

The South Florida-based NBC affiliate reported that the rapper was arrested without a scene and has been lodged in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

What We Know About The 2023 Warrant Against Trippie

The charges that the 2023 warrant against Trippe Redd outlines are not known. However, back in 2023, Trippe Redd was pulled over by the police in Florida for driving without a license. His brother, Hunter, was also in the car with him then.

In late 2024, a bodycam footage of the incident surfaced, which showed Trippe Redd and his brother being pulled over by the police for not having a license, XXL magazine had reported.

The report says that Trippe Redd was not just driving without a license, but he never had a license in the first place. The police also found that Redd and his brother had hotboxed the car with smoke when they were pulled over by the officers.

Who Is Trippe Redd?

Redd, who is from Canton, Ohio, is considered a key figure in emo‑rap and SoundCloud rap. He debuted with the mixtape A Love Letter to You (2017) and hit mainstream with tracks like “Love Scars” and “Dark Night Dummo” featuring Travis Scott. His albums 'Life’s a Trip' (2018) and '!' (2019) both reached the Billboard 200 Top 5