Who was Young Noble? Outlawz member and Tupac Shakur collaborator dies by suicide at 47

Young Noble, a longtime member of the hip-hop group Outlawz and frequent collaborator with Tupac Shakur, has died by suicide at the age of 47, TMZ reported. Noble died in Atlanta Friday morning. Rapper Young Noble died on Friday. (X)

Who was Young Noble?

Noble, born Rufus Lee Cooper III, joined the Outlawz rap group in early 1996. He featured on four tracks from Tupac Shakur's posthumous album “The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory,” including the iconic song “Hail Mary.”

Over the years, Young Noble also built a solo career, releasing several studio albums such as “Noble Justice” and “Son of God.”

Young Noble Health

Young Noble suffered a heart attack in May 2021. Sharing a photo from his hospital bed, he wrote, “Thank you to all my luved ones who been praying for me I had [one] of the worst days of my life yesterday I had a serious heart attack but God is too good & the amazing doctors brung me back an they getting me right.”

“I plan to put everything in my life on hold while I recover an get my health all the way right,” he added. "This will only make me stronger. I’m grateful for a second chance an I beg y’all please please please take your health serious all the unhealthy living an stress catches up sooner than later!"

Tributes

Following his passing, fans took to social media to share tributes and honor his legacy.

One person wrote on X, “Rest In Power to Rufus Cooper III, to most known as Young Noble, a rapper who among other things was part of the Outlawz alongside Tupac. Sending love and strength to Cooper’s family and loved ones, what awful and saddening news.”

Another wrote, “R.I.P to Young Noble of the Outlawz. Another young brother gone too soon. We keep pushing the word that Mental illness is very real. Please take out time to check on your loved ones. Prayers goes out to his family.”