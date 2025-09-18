Le Vaughn breaks silence after Bhad Bhabie accuses him of physical abuse: ‘You go viral for…’

Le Vaughn has reacted to accusations of beating Bhad Bhabie into her miscarriage on social media. Addressing the claims made by the mother of his child that he abused her, he shared a profanity-laced Instagram Story. Bhad Bhabie claims her former partner Le Vaughn beat her at least “500 times” during their three-year long relationship.(X/bhadbhabie)

Le Vaughn calls Bhad Bhabie ‘schizophrenic’

Recently, Bhad Bhabie alleged on Snapchat that Le Vaughn beat her at least “500 times” during their three-year-long relationship.

Reacting to Bhabie’s allegations, Le Vaughn has called her a “schizophrenic”, TMZ reported.

"My bm been a crash out. You go viral for s*** you mention me,” Le Vaughn wrote on Instagram Story. “My voice not big as yours but every soul who around us know you the craziest b**** we know..... Dog s*** involved.”

Le Vaughn also said that he helped the Babyface Savage hitmaker with money at the time she was broke.

“ATP I can't be not involved you was going broke before I got Invloved. You wouldnt know you was going broke until u couldn't pay for something (sic),” Le Vaughn said.

“It say you made 70 million you made 14 million. I'm the reason you back making money be transparent,” he added.

Le Vaughn also leaked a video of Bhad Bhabie weeping while dangerously clinging to the hood of his SUV.

What did Bhad Bhabie say about Le Vaughn?

Bhad Bhabie recently shed light on her relationship with Le Vaughn on Snapchat. The Gucci Flip Flops, who is under treatment for blood cancer, said Vaughn would often beat her up.

“I have gone through so much s***. I have suffered so much, trying to deal with this man,” Bhad Bhabie said. Bhabie added that although Vaughn hit her nearly 500 times, she “only made one police report against Le Vaughn.”

"He's hit me at least 500 times,” she emphasized, as per Complex.

She added that Le Vaughn also spat on her face in the past. Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn started dating in July 2020. In December last year, Bhabie announced they had mutually decided to break up.

