Watch: Bhad Bhabie clings to ex Le Vaughn's car amid breakup, abuse allegations

Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, recently accused her child’s father, Le Vaughn, of physical abuse on Snapchat. The 22-year-old, who is battling blood cancer, claimed Vaughn hit her at least “500 times” in their 3-year relationship and caused the death of their unborn baby. In his response to the rapper’s allegations, Le Vaughn leaked a video of Bhad Bhabie weeping while clinging to his SUV hood, according to TMZ. Bhad Bhabie clings to Le Vaughn’s SUV in viral video(Instagram/bhadbhabie)

Le Vaughn leaks Bhad Bhabie’s SUV video

As per the outlet, while Le Vaughn did not explicitly deny Bhad Bhabie’s allegations, he called the Gucci Flip Flops hitmaker “schizophrenic” on Instagram. “Whoopty do," Le Vaughn added. In the video he leaked, Bhad Bhabie is seen clinging to the hood of Vaughn’s SUV while he continues to drive the vehicle back and forth without any concern for the 22-year-old.

“Bhabie, get off the car. You look insane,” a voice is heard in the background. According to Complex, Bhad Bhabie last year leaked doorbell camera footage of Le Vaughn hitting her on Instagram stories.

Bhad Bhabie said she “suffered so much” because of Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie recently opened up about her traumatizing relationship with Le Vaughn on Snapchat. She said she went through “so much sh*t” trying to love and understand Vaughn for the past three years.

“I have suffered so much, trying to deal with this man. I have to explain my way of thinking," the rapper said. “He's hit me at least 500 times. He's spit on me well over that. Le Vaughn is the first and only person to ever spit on me, spit in my face at all,” she added, as per Complex. Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn started dating in July 2020.

FAQs:

When did Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn break up?

Bhad Bhabie announced in December last year that she and Le Vaughn mutually decided to end their relationship, according to Complex.

What is Bhad Bhabie diagnosed with?

Bhad Bhabie has been diagnosed with blood cancer.

Did Le Vaughn physically abuse Bhad Bhabie?

Bhad Bhabie claimed that Le Vaughn physically abused her at least “500 times”.

How did Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn meet?

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn met each other through a mutual friend.