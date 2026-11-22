US-based prediction market startup Kalshi announced that it has hired 36-year-old streamer Cliff Savage as its Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) researcher. Savage, from Corona, California, will earn more than $100,000 to play the video game, study its virtual economy and share his findings with viewers.

Cliff Savage is a California-based gaming streamer. (Kalshi; Reuters) more less

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The appointment comes after Kalshi received more than 33,000 applications for the unusual role. Announcing the selection on X, Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour said Savage’s application “stood out the most”.

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“He started his career as a SoundCloud artist, then discovered streaming and moved to Twitch. He hustled for a while, averaging 30 viewers per stream,” Mansour wrote, describing Savage’s journey.

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{{^usCountry}} The company had earlier advertised a base pay equivalent to $100,000-$120,000 for the duration of the contract, along with a $15,000 gaming and streaming bonus. The position required the successful candidate to begin playing GTA 6 at midnight on its release date, November 19, and devote more than 10 hours daily to the game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company had earlier advertised a base pay equivalent to $100,000-$120,000 for the duration of the contract, along with a $15,000 gaming and streaming bonus. The position required the successful candidate to begin playing GTA 6 at midnight on its release date, November 19, and devote more than 10 hours daily to the game. {{/usCountry}}

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Who is Cliff Savage?

Savage is a California-based gaming streamer who previously split his time between streaming video games on Twitch and taking up occasional gig economy work. Unlike several other applicants, he did not have a large online following before landing the job.

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According to a report by Bloomberg, only 28 people were watching his Twitch livestream when he received the call confirming his selection. A Kalshi team member who had been following his streams broke the news to him live.

“Oh my god, bro. No way, bro,” Savage exclaimed before falling to the floor in excitement. “I got chills in my body right now.”

He later described the moment as overwhelming, saying, “My whole body just went numb.”

Savage is also ambitious about his new role. After the announcement, he wrote on X, “I will do for GTA6 research what Jeff Bezos did for Amazon.”

(Also Read: Greek PM under fire for asking youngsters if they want GTA 6 for Christmas)

What will Savage do as GTA 6 researcher?

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Savage’s job will involve studying the virtual economy of Leonida, the fictional US state where GTA 6 is set. He will examine property prices, businesses, side hustles and other ways players can earn money in the game.

The role also requires him to complete the game’s main storyline, regularly report on its features and explore its virtual economic activities.

Why did Kalshi choose Savage?

Kalshi received applications from several established gaming streamers with considerably larger audiences. However, the company chose Savage because it wanted someone who could offer an unbiased assessment of the game.

“Our hope is we can have someone on a team who can have an unbiased take and understanding of the gameplay,” Salman Sohani, a member of Kalshi’s growth team, told Bloomberg News.

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The company had described the position as a real job while announcing the opening earlier this month. “We’re looking for someone whose parents said video games would never pay the bills. They were wrong, and you can tell them we said so,” Kalshi had said in its job description shared on LinkedIn.