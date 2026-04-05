US woman shocked after seeing ‘job visa blessings’ poster inside Indian temple in Texas, internet reacts
A US woman's post about a “job visa blessings” sign at an Indian temple in Texas has gone viral, sparking a debate about cultural practices.
In India, seeking divine blessings for real-life problems, like health, jobs and family well-being, is a common practice. This cultural practice recently became the centre of an online discussion after an American woman shared her experience at a Hindu temple in Texas.
Taking to X, Savanah Hernandez shared a picture of a sign she saw inside the temple, expressing surprise at what it offered. “Still in shock that I walked into an Indian temple in Texas and the first thing I saw was blessings for ‘job visas’,” she wrote.
The poster invited devotees to “seek blessings for health, job visa and any other problems,” highlighting how places of worship often cater to practical concerns faced by communities, especially immigrants navigating life abroad.
(Also Read: ‘I witnessed Ganga aarti in UAE’: Indian man in awe after visiting Abu Dhabi Hindu mandir)
Social media reactions
Her post quickly went viral, drawing thousands of reactions and sparking a discussion around cultural understanding and religious practices.
While some users echoed her surprise, many others defended the practice, pointing out that prayers in Hindu temples are not restricted to specific themes and often reflect real-life challenges.
“Why is it any of your business. Prayers can be for anything. Is there any rule in your religion that states prayers must only be for certain things,” one user wrote.
“That's why the Indian community grows and outperforms the crying white populace. Focus on yourself instead of crying over Indians, Ms latrino,” commented another.
“Classic, a Hispanic in US commenting on Hindu and Indian culture,” wrote a third user.
“Why is that wrong?? It is between the devotee and God. They can prey and ask anything and do so in anyway shape or form. Thats the difference between a mind that is free to be curious and a mind that is programmed,” commented another.
“Temple is not a museum, it’s for real-life problems. Health, job, visa—what else should people pray for, stock market tips?” said one user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More