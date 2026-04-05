US woman shocked after seeing ‘job visa blessings’ poster inside Indian temple in Texas, internet reacts

The poster invited devotees to “seek blessings for health, job visa and any other problems,” highlighting how places of worship often cater to practical concerns faced by communities, especially immigrants navigating life abroad.

Taking to X, Savanah Hernandez shared a picture of a sign she saw inside the temple, expressing surprise at what it offered. “Still in shock that I walked into an Indian temple in Texas and the first thing I saw was blessings for ‘job visas’,” she wrote.

In India , seeking divine blessings for real-life problems, like health, jobs and family well-being, is a common practice. This cultural practice recently became the centre of an online discussion after an American woman shared her experience at a Hindu temple in Texas .

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Social media reactions Her post quickly went viral, drawing thousands of reactions and sparking a discussion around cultural understanding and religious practices.

While some users echoed her surprise, many others defended the practice, pointing out that prayers in Hindu temples are not restricted to specific themes and often reflect real-life challenges.

“Why is it any of your business. Prayers can be for anything. Is there any rule in your religion that states prayers must only be for certain things,” one user wrote.

“That's why the Indian community grows and outperforms the crying white populace. Focus on yourself instead of crying over Indians, Ms latrino,” commented another.

“Classic, a Hispanic in US commenting on Hindu and Indian culture,” wrote a third user.

“Why is that wrong?? It is between the devotee and God. They can prey and ask anything and do so in anyway shape or form. Thats the difference between a mind that is free to be curious and a mind that is programmed,” commented another.

“Temple is not a museum, it’s for real-life problems. Health, job, visa—what else should people pray for, stock market tips?” said one user.