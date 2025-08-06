Walmart cuts down prices of favorite children’s toys: From Star Wars Dark Falcon to Plum Blossom

Walmart has made its customers happy once again. A LEGO enthusiast’s search for deals on the platform revealed that the prices of major products have been slashed down to incredibly affordable rates, with popular sets being sold at up to 62% off. Walmart has cut down prices of several toys(Unsplash)

A LEGO enthusiast’s search

“Not only am I constantly on the lookout for LEGO sales for my job, but I also am a LEGO lover who is always trying to grow my collection on a budget. So I'm serious about keeping tabs on retailers to find the best deals on the most popular brick sets. Walmart regularly has a solid section of LEGO sets marked down, but right now, one of my personal favorite sets is just $5,” Angel Madison wrote for Country Living magazine.

“Here's my guideline for shopping LEGO sales: For small- to mid-sized sets under $100, hold out for deals over 20 percent off. For larger sets, anything over 10 percent is worth a look, because those rarely go on sale,” she added.

“I've done the work of scouring the Walmart website for deals at all price ranges, so you can grab a birthday gift or treat yourself in a major way. If you are a truly last-minute shopper (like me) and even two-day shipping is too long, you can order most of these online and pick them up at a store near you without leaving the car. Depending on where you live, you could also have items delivered in just a few hours.”

Popular sets at affordable prices

LEGO sets are usually priced based on the number of bricks they contain. Those on the lookout for an adult botanical set can pick the plum blossom for $24. The Peppa Pig DUPLO set is also available at the same cost. The Disney and Pixar Up House starts at $38, and Moana 2 HeiHei at $32.

Those looking for products other than Disney can opt for the Wicked Elphaba and Glinda duo at $44. The Lilo & Stitch beach house set is $59, while the Star Wars Dark Falcon is $145. The artificial wildflower bouquet stands at $47.98, while a Porsche 911 RSR model is worth $170.95.

“The hard-to-find Back to the Future DeLorean is on sale, and it is one that I’ve seen sell out before,” Madison revealed as reported by The Daily Mail. Now at a 17% discount, the Harry Potter castle set is available at $141 while the A-Frame Cabin is slashed down to $180.

If these sets run out at Walmart, shoppers can still redirect to platforms like Amazon or LEGO instead.

Posted by Stuti Gupta