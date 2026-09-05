What happened to Survivor Greece star Stavros Floros after horrific boat accident? Here’s what lawsuit claims

“Survivor Greece” star Stavros Floros lost his left leg after a tourist boat hit him in a horrifying accident while filming. Now, the 22-year-old is suing the show's producers for $100 million.

What happened during the filming?

Survivor Greece contestant Stavros Floros is suing the show's producers after a tourist boat severed his leg during filming in May 2026. (Instagram/ @stavrosflo)

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Floros, 22, was competing in Season 13 of Survivor Greece when he went spearfishing with another contestant in the waters off the Dominican Republic on May 11, 2026. A tourist boat accidentally hit Floros. The crash severed his left leg above the knee and badly injured his right leg, according to court documents cited by CBC.

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How Floros survived

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{{^usCountry}} Stavros said his leg was lost in the ocean and that only a “tourniquet applied by a stranger aboard the offending tourist boat kept him alive,” per TMZ. His, fellow Survivor Greece contestant Emmanouil Malliaros confirmed that a passenger on board applied a temporary tourniquet to Floros's leg. The severed part of his leg wasn't recovered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stavros said his leg was lost in the ocean and that only a “tourniquet applied by a stranger aboard the offending tourist boat kept him alive,” per TMZ. His, fellow Survivor Greece contestant Emmanouil Malliaros confirmed that a passenger on board applied a temporary tourniquet to Floros's leg. The severed part of his leg wasn't recovered. {{/usCountry}}

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The reality star was transported to a Miami hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries over a 61-day hospitalization. He was first taken ashore and transferred to a local medical clinic before being moved to the hospital in Miami.

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What the lawsuit claims

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Floros claims the show's format required contestants to spearfish in open water. He said the waters near the filming area had heavy tourist boat traffic. He also claims there were no safety boats, protected areas or proper warning markers. This was despite earlier close calls and even a death in the same waters.

The lawsuit says the production did not put safety measures or safety boats in place, even though it knew there was "heavy, high-speed commercial and tourist boat traffic," according to CBC News.

May 11 was not a "game" day, when contestants competed in challenges. However, they were still being filmed while taking part in other "survival activities."

Malliaros said "it was common for tourist boats to travel close to shore." He also said Survivor Greece contestants were viewed as "entertainment."

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Floros filed the lawsuit in Miami-Dade Circuit Court on Thursday. He is seeking $100 million in damages. The lawsuit names AcunMedya, AcunMedya Global, Acun LLC and Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali as defendants. The parent company of Skai TV is also named in the case.

Floros speaks out

"I went onto a reality show and ended up with only one leg at 22 years old, having felt like I was slowly dying," Floros said in a statement to TheWrap after filing the lawsuit. "I want people to know that they didn't look after us, that I haven't received the proper support from the production company."

He also told the Miami Herald on Thursday, "My whole life has changed. My mind is like, 'All of this happened for a game?'"

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