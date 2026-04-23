'When Satya Nadella asked me…’: Ryan Roslansky announces exit as LinkedIn CEO after 6-year stint

Ryan Roslansky has stepped down as LinkedIn CEO after six years running the world’s largest professional network. Dan Shapero, the company’s chief operating officer (COO), will now lead LinkedIn but report to Roslansky, who will continue as an executive vice president at Microsoft and now oversee LinkedIn along with Microsoft’s Office and workplace platforms more broadly.

Roslansky joined LinkedIn in 2009.(LinkedIn/Ryan Roslansky)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a post on LinkedIn shared on Wednesday, Roslansky said the leadership change comes as the company doubles down on artificial intelligence and the future of work. “Last year when Satya Nadella asked me to lead LinkedIn and Microsoft Office, I knew what he was betting on: AI is going to transform how people work and grow in their careers faster than most people expect. And LinkedIn and Office would be at the center of that,” he wrote.

He added that the opportunity is expanding, prompting a scaling of leadership and talent across the organisation.

Announcing the transition, Roslansky said Shapero would become CEO of LinkedIn, citing his experience leading sales, marketing and product functions. “He knows our members, our customers, and carries the mission in a way that's genuinely rare,” Roslansky said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He also named Mohak Shroff as President of Platforms & Digital Work, who will focus on long-term technology strategy and innovation. “Mohak is one of the most original technology thinkers I know. In this role he'll focus on technology strategy and long-term innovation as we build the future of work,” Roslansky said. About Ryan Roslansky {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also named Mohak Shroff as President of Platforms & Digital Work, who will focus on long-term technology strategy and innovation. “Mohak is one of the most original technology thinkers I know. In this role he'll focus on technology strategy and long-term innovation as we build the future of work,” Roslansky said. About Ryan Roslansky {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Roslansky joined LinkedIn in 2009 as one of the early hires under former CEO Jeff Weiner and went on to lead the company as CEO in 2020. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Roslansky joined LinkedIn in 2009 as one of the early hires under former CEO Jeff Weiner and went on to lead the company as CEO in 2020. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During his tenure, LinkedIn saw significant growth. According to a report by TechCrunch, the platform had around 700 million members and roughly $8 billion in annual revenue when he took over. It now has over 1.3 billion members and more than $17 billion in revenue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his tenure, LinkedIn saw significant growth. According to a report by TechCrunch, the platform had around 700 million members and roughly $8 billion in annual revenue when he took over. It now has over 1.3 billion members and more than $17 billion in revenue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Before becoming LinkedIn CEO, Roslansky held the role of global head of product, where he oversaw all teams responsible for building and creating the next generation of LinkedIn products and experiences. He set the company’s product strategy and oversaw product development, user experience, business development, and customer operations, as per his LinkedIn profile.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON