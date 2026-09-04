Where is Michael J. Fox now? Inside actor's life after Parkinson's diagnosis amid video with Harrison Ford

Actor Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's diagnosis has restricted him from public life. The iconic actor from Back to the Future has been doing Parkinson's-related advocacy work from time to time. He also did not appear in any project - but for the recent nudging of his old friend, Harrison Ford.

Michael J. Fox attends A Country Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 16, 2025. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Michael J. Fox made a much-anticipated appearance, guest-starring in three episodes of Season 3 of the Harrison Ford-starrer comedy series Shrinking. The season premiered in January this year, bringing Michael J. Fox back in the spotlight.

But just as the spotlight was shifting in the last few months, the duo teamed up again, this time for a Public Service Announcement (PSA) video on behalf of the Michael J. Fox Foundation. In the video, Ford and Michael J. Fox teach people, particularly those their age, how to talk to friends when they disclose a Parkinson's diagnosis.

Where Is Michael J. Fox Now?

Michael J. Fox and his wife were initially New Yorkers. But after Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's diagnosis the couple moved to the West Coast. According to a Santa Barbara Independent report from 2021, the couple had been staying in the Montecito area in Santa Barbara County, California.

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{{^usCountry}} Reports at the time had said that the couple had planned to use the home in Montecito as a base to spend time with their four children, who are all adults now. But after that, there has been no reporting on whether the couple is still based in Montecito. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports at the time had said that the couple had planned to use the home in Montecito as a base to spend time with their four children, who are all adults now. But after that, there has been no reporting on whether the couple is still based in Montecito. {{/usCountry}}

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Nonetheless, Michael J. Fox has been making appearances in the media from time to time, most recently in July 2026, as he opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the impact on his family after going public with his Parkinson's disease.

"It was hell on Tracy. It was really hard on her — and it still is, because it’s always changing," the actor said. "But I said to her, ‘I have to go all the way here. No half measures. I started to understand what it was like for these people who didn’t have the options or the choices I had, didn’t have the connections and the reason to be optimistic.

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"I needed to normalize it and just be that all the time. I said, ‘I have to not hide this. F--- vanity.'"

This story is being updated.