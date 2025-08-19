Who is Hollie Strano? Former WKYC meteorologist lands new job in Canton; ‘Let’s do this Stark County’

Hollie Strano, the longtime WKYC Channel 3 meteorologist, has landed a new role in Northeast Ohio media. She will now deliver weather forecasts for Mix 94.1, a Canton-based radio station from 6 am to 10 pm daily, reported The Repository. Hollie Strano begins a fresh chapter at Mix 94.1.(X/@holliesmiles)

The station welcomed the meteorologist with a post highlighting her decades of experience. The announcement read, “Hollie Strano is an Emmy-winning mental health advocate, seasoned television professional, and nationally recognised public figure with over two decades of on-air experience.”

Excited to return to local audiences, Strano expressed her gratitude in a social media post. “Let’s do this Stark County! So much love for you, Canton! Thank you for having me,” she wrote in a social media post.

Exit from WKYC after DUI case

Strano’s new role marks her first local position since her departure from WKYC last September. The Repository report stated that she worked at the Cleveland NBC affiliate for 22 years before being terminated in the wake of a DUI charge.

In November 2023, she was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence following a crash on Thanksgiving. She later pleaded guilty, receiving a fine, a short intervention program, and a one-year license suspension, it added.

Nine months later, WKYC and its parent company Tegna, announced her termination. Strano, according to the report, stated that she believed her dismissal was tied to her openness about her recovery. She expressed sadness for being dismissed after over 22 years of work. “I believe the actions of WKYC and Tegna demonstrate the stigma surrounding addiction that so many in our community experience every day,” she was quoted as saying.

Legal action against former employer

In December 2024, according to another Cleveland.com report, she filed a lawsuit against WKYC and Tegna. She alleged her termination was linked to her recovery posts on social media and also to her promotion of a product. The case is still underway.

Expanding radio presence across states

While the Canton job is her first in Northeast Ohio since leaving television, Strano has also broadened her reach to audiences in the South. Last month, she had announced she was providing weather forecasts to stations in Georgia and Alabama.

“What an honour it is to be bringing you the forecast each day, from my hometown in Cleveland to your radios down South,” she wrote in another Facebook update.

Podcasting and advocacy work

According to Cleveland.com, the Lyndhurst native has also turned to podcasting. She hosts Abruptly Authentic, which can be streamed on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple podcasts, where she talks about mental health, sobriety, and personal growth.

FAQs

Q1: Where is Hollie Strano working now?

She is delivering daily weather forecasts for Mix 94.1 in Canton, Stark County.

Q2: Why did Hollie Strano leave WKYC?

She was terminated in September 2024, months after a DUI conviction. Strano claims she was fired for publicly sharing her recovery journey.

Q3: Has Hollie Strano taken legal action against WKYC?

Yes. She filed a lawsuit in December 2024, alleging wrongful termination tied to her social media posts and product promotion.

Q4: Is Hollie Strano working outside Ohio?

Yes. She also provides weather forecasts for radio stations in Georgia and Alabama.

Q5: What else is Hollie Strano doing now?

She hosts Abruptly Authentic, a podcast about sobriety, mental health, and life in Cleveland.