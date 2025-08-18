New York weather: Coastal flood advisory issued for Queens, Nassau County; details here

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a coastal flood statement for Queens and Nassau County on Monday, which will remain in effect from 3 to 8 pm. New York weather warning: There may be more localized minor floods around the late afternoon and evening high tides through the middle of the week,(Representational Image- Unsplash )

“Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline,” stated the weather service, Silive.com reported.

There may be more localized minor floods around the late afternoon and evening high tides through the middle of the week, as per the statement. With the high tide on Thursday evening, there is a chance of more extensive mild to locally moderate coastal flooding.

“Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline,” the meteorological service said, urging people to not drive through flooded roadways.

NY weather advisory: Here's what needs to be done in flood-prone regions

Knowing and adhering to the weather service's flood safety recommendations can be extremely helpful when camping in low-lying areas or in locations that are prone to flooding:

Look for higher ground: Moving to higher ground is the first line of defense if you live in an area that floods easily or are camping in a low-lying area.

Follow evacuation directives: Immediately comply with any evacuation orders issued by local authorities. Make sure your house is locked before you leave.

Cut off appliances and utilities: Unplug your appliances and utilities if you have the time. By taking this precaution, electrical dangers during flooding are reduced.

Steer clear of waterlogged regions and basements: Stay away from rooms with electrical outlets or cords that are submerged in water or basements. Electrical accident prevention is essential.

Quickly leave for your safety: Evacuate right away if you see sparks or hear crackling, buzzing, or snapping sounds. Steer clear of any water that might be electrically charged.

Avoid going on foot in floodwaters: Never try to cross flooding on foot. Six inches of rapidly flowing water can knock you off your feet with force.