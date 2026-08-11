Who is Jayme Franklin, the woman seen behind Trump at Oval Office vaccine executive order signing?

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order calling for changes to the recommendations for childhood vaccines.

President Donald Trump speaks as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., right, and Jayme Franklin listen during a meeting to sign an executive order about vaccines in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The order calls for the combined measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to be split into separate shots and for childhood vaccines to be given at separate appointments when possible.

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Trump described the move as a "major victory for parents rights, religious and constitutional rights, and for the gold standard science."

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was with Donald Trump in the Oval Office during the signing. But another woman standing behind the president quickly caught people's attention. Videos and photos from the signing spread on X, with many people asking who she was.

The woman was identified as Jayme Franklin.

Who is Jayme Franklin?

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{{^usCountry}} Jayme Franklin is a conservative media entrepreneur, commentator and former Trump administration official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jayme Franklin is a conservative media entrepreneur, commentator and former Trump administration official. {{/usCountry}}

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She is the founder and CEO of The Conservateur, a media and lifestyle brand aimed at young conservative Christian women. The platform covers topics including culture, fashion, beauty, politics and traditional values.

Franklin also hosts the podcast Sincerely American, which discusses pop culture, social media, fashion, beauty and other topics from a conservative perspective.

Originally from Northern California, Franklin graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2020.

She has worked in conservative politics and media, including as a director of correspondence in the first Trump administration and as a coalitions coordinator for the Trump 2020 campaign. She has also worked in roles connected to the US Senate and Fox News.

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Franklin has appeared as a guest on Fox News and has been featured or quoted by several major media outlets.

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What did Jayme Franklin say at the Oval Office?

During the signing, Franklin spoke about parental choice and vaccines.

“No parent should feel the pressure of immediately — their child is born and a bunch of vaccines are pressured and pushed upon them,” she said. "This is about freedom at the end of the day."

After the event, Franklin also shared a post on X about being at the White House for the signing.

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She wrote, "I was so honored to join President Trump in the Oval Office today for the signing of an Executive Order recognizing Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendation. This is an important step toward maximizing parental choice and aligning childhood immunization recommendations with scientific evidence and best practices from peer developed countries."

Franklin added, "As a mom, I care deeply about the health of our nation, and especially the well-being of our children. Parents deserve the freedom to make informed decisions about their children’s health in consultation with their pediatricians, without government pressure or coercion."

“Parents know their children best," she wrote. "They should be empowered with transparent information, sound science, and the freedom to make the choices they believe are right for their families."

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Franklin concluded by thanking Trump and his administration "for putting parents back at the center of these deeply personal decisions and for continuing to champion healthier families and a healthier America."