Who is Ocean Ramsey? All about Neflix's Shark Whisperer star

Ocean Ramsey, a free-diving conservationist and social media activist, is the subject of an all-new documentary by Netflix, titled Shark Whisperer, which came out on Monday, June 30. Helmed by JP Stiles, Harrison Macks, and James Reed, the Academy Award–winning director of My Octopus Teacher, the project follows Ramsey's journey towards changing the way people think about the misunderstood predator and captures her passion for sharks. Who is Ocean Ramsey? All about controversial 'shark influencer'(Instagram/ Ocean Ramsey)

According to the streaming giant, more than 100 million sharks are killed every year, and Ramsey is advocating for their safety by urging people not to treat them as “monsters.” Their survival is crucial for a balanced marine ecosystem, the 38-year-old conservationist says.

Who is Ocean Ramsey?

Born in 1987 and raised in O‘ahu, Hawaii, Ocean Ramsey is a marine conservationist, author, and free diver. For more than a decade, she has been spreading awareness regarding shark killings through various platforms.

She has more than two million followers on Instagram, where she shares photographs and videos of herself swimming alongside various shark species, including great whites and tiger sharks.

Popularly known as a “shark influencer,” her dedication towards the cause has received support from many. However, there have been dozens of critics in the marine biologist community who have raised questions over her tactics and other things.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Ramsey shared that she has been swimming with sharks since the age of 14, while her mission is to question and challenge the portrayal of sharks as the villains of nature.

“We gotta change the music, change the way we look at sharks. Flip the perception,” she said in the new documentary.

According to her website, she studied biology at the University of Hawaii and earned her bachelor’s degree in marine biology from San Diego State University. Also, she has a master’s degree in ethology. For Ramsey, her role models are American marine biologist Sylvia Alice Earle and Bella, whom she called “a female great white shark.”

She is married to underwater photographer and videographer Juan Oliphant. The couple run a shark-diving business that organizes “snorkel diving with shark expeditions” for just $150 per person. Besides this, she offers various online courses, such as 'Shark Behaviour and Safety for All'.

