‘Your family is going to die’: Founder brutally slams ‘unhinged’ cold email for AI tool

A tech founder has taken to social media to call out what he described as the "worst cold email" he had ever received. The email features a highly aggressive subject line: "Your family is going to die.” The email, once opened, reveals itself to be a sales pitch for an AI tool. The viral post has sparked a serious discussion about the ethics of automated sales outreach and the fine line between standing out in an inbox and digital harassment. San Francisco-based founder Emir Atli. (X/@emiratli_)

“Worst cold email I’ve ever gotten. WT*,” San Francisco-based founder Emir Atli wrote. He shared a screenshot purportedly showing the email he received.

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The subject line of the email reads: ‘Your family is going to die…” The email continues, “of embarrassment if you don't take advantage of this incredible deal! This week only, we're offering 50% off for new users of [name redacted] Al.”

The message adds, “Want to hop on a quick call to see how we streamline operations for B2B SaaS businesses?” It is signed off by an individual named Brett.