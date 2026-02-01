Indian-origin founder shares ‘cold email’ he sent to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff 21 years ago: 'It changed my life'

An Indian-origin entrepreneur based in the United States has caught the internet’s attention after revealing how a “cold email” he sent to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff more than two decades ago helped shape his career. Mehul Nariyawala is co-founder and President of Matic Robots. (LinkedIn/Mehul Nariyawala, Marc Benioff )

Mehul Nariyawala, co-founder and President of Matic Robots, shared a screenshot of the email exchange on X, recalling the moment that, he said, “changed my life.” The email, sent 21 years ago with the subject line “A request for a dream job,” received a response from Benioff within an hour.

“I rarely share this, but 21 years ago I cold emailed @Benioff for a job at @salesforce…he responded in an hour. it changed my life, so this is a full circle moment. very grateful Marc loves @maticrobots,” Nariyawala wrote while sharing the screenshots of the exchange.

In the email sent in 2005, a young Nariyawala expressed deep admiration for the company and its founder. “I have read almost every single article about salesforce.com and you. I admire the hell out of you, and I absolutely love how salesforce.com is reinventing software industry. I’d absolutely love to work for you at salesforce.com,” he wrote.

He went on to outline his credentials, describing himself as a second-year MBA student at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business who was “creative, exuberant and entrepreneurial.”

“My exuberance helps me lead and get my team excited. At salesforce.com, I will achieve exceptional results and make you proud. I appreciate your time, help, and especially your consideration. I look forward to hearing from you,” the email read.